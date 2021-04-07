PatientFi® Adds Veteran Banking Executive Gerry Cuddy to its Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PatientFi®, a point of sale financing company that helps make elective procedures more affordable for patients, announced the appointment of Gerard (Gerry) P. Cuddy to its Board of Directors.

Cuddy is an accomplished executive with over 30 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry. He was the President and CEO of Beneficial Bank from 2007 through 2019. During his tenure, Cuddy led Beneficial through its initial public offering, a period of substantial organic growth, and several acquisitions. Beneficial was acquired by WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WSFS) in 2019 and Cuddy joined its Board. Prior to joining Beneficial Bank, he held senior lending positions at Commerce Bank, Bank of America, and Citicorp. In addition to PatientFi’s Board, Cuddy serves on the Board of Trustees for Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company and the Board of Directors for the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

PatientFi CEO & Co-founder Todd Watts commented, “We are pleased to welcome Gerry as a new Director on the PatientFi Board. He brings with him a wealth of experience in the banking industry that will add tremendous value to our leadership team. We could not ask for a better fit as we continue to rapidly scale our origination volume and expand our capital partnerships.”

About PatientFi

PatientFi® is a technology based, point of sale financing company that partners with medical providers to offer their patients personalized payment plans to pay for elective procedures. Serving a broad network of medical specialties, including but not limited to plastic surgery, dermatology, ophthalmology, dentistry and fertility, PatientFi’s goal is to expand patient access to elective healthcare treatments & procedures by helping remove the barrier of affordability. For more information, visit www.patientfi.com.