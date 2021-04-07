NAPA Extends Partnership with iProcedures

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iProcedures, LLC announced today that North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) has selected iProcedures as its Anesthesia Information Management System (AIMS) provider to simplify documentation, standardize the collection of quality measures, improve operational efficiencies, and optimize charge capture. iProcedures, creators of the world’s first mobile AIMS, has been consistently ranked the No. 1 AIMS vendor by both KLAS Research and Black Book Research over the last several years. NAPA has been ranked by Black Book as the Top Anesthesia Management Services vendor for the past four consecutive years.

NAPA is the largest single-specialty anesthesia services company in the U.S., with 5,000+ clinicians providing anesthesia services for nearly 3 million patients each year. Founded in 1986, NAPA now delivers anesthesia and perioperative management at 500+ hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and office-based practices from coast to coast.

In its national network, NAPA serves healthcare partners across 20 states, providing coverage to facilities with many disparate EHR and practice management systems. iProcedures offers an EMR agnostic solution that facilitates a seamless experience, enabling users to easily provide all required information to NAPA for effective practice management.

Jason Grant, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer for NAPA, said: “NAPA is investing in iProcedures to transform how we collect and process critical clinical and operational information. This is an anesthesia industry-leading platform that will digitize data reporting, enabling our clinicians to quickly, efficiently, and accurately capture information at the source. The impact of this implementation will be tremendous, saving our clinicians valuable time so they can better focus on their patients and improve their work-life balance, while enhancing the collection of quality metrics company-wide. iProcedures’ integrated technology will also impact our financial operations, allowing NAPA to streamline and standardize revenue cycle, billing, and other operational processes locally and across our national infrastructure.”

“Our team is honored by the opportunity to combine forces with such a stellar organization and looks forward to expanding our role as a valuable technology partner to help support NAPA’s mission,” said Jesse Rose, Chief Growth Officer for iProcedures.

iProcedures is used by healthcare providers around the world because it helps drive improvement in the clinical, financial, operational, and regulatory aspects of an anesthesia practice.

About iProcedures

iProcedures is a healthcare information technology company that delivers innovative solutions to fill critical gaps in electronic perioperative documentation, which enables users to collect, share and analyze the critical data necessary to improve overall performance and deliver better care. iProcedures’ award-winning Anesthesia Information Management System (AIMS) is a cloud-based, mobile solution used by thousands of providers around the world. For more information, please visit iprocedures.com.

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. Since its founding by physicians in 1986, NAPA has grown to become the nation’s largest single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company. Our 5,000+ clinicians serve more than 3 million patients annually at 500+ healthcare facilities in 20 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.