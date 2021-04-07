Introducing the Spring 2021 GUESS x FriendsWithYou Capsule Collection

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This Spring 2021, GUESS is collaborating with FriendsWithYou on an expansive collection of colorful silhouettes and fabrications. The capsule will be available beginning April 15th, 2021 at select GUESS retail stores globally and guess.com. GUESS has teamed up with global music superstar, J Balvin, to star in the GUESS x FriendsWithYou campaign.

FriendsWithYou is the fine art collective of Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III, in partnership since 2002 with the sole purpose of spreading the positive message of Magic, Luck, and Friendship™. Influenced by the simple perspective that happiness is found in everyday life, FriendsWithYou’s work is designed to be accessible to all. During the last eighteen years, FriendsWithYou has gained international recognition as a pioneer in the field of experiential art, actively working to spread the message of connectivity around the world, with a simple mission to become Friends-With-You.

“GUESS has joined forces with FriendsWithYou to spark a movement — an opportunity to shape our world to be a happy place, a place where everything is Friends-With-You,” says FriendsWithYou founders, Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III. “We believe that together we can create a peaceful and joyful world by celebrating our diversities and commonalities.”

GUESS admires the FriendsWithYou message of spreading positivity and happiness through its artwork and shares a like-minded approach by creative exploration through color and having fun with collections. FriendWithYou’s anime aesthetic from the lens of a high-end artist puts a unique twist on this capsule collection.

“At GUESS, we’re always looking to inspire our customers,” says Brand Partnerships Director, Nicolai Marciano. “We want our clothes to provoke a sense of celebration. We aim to get people excited not just about the product, but about their own creative expression and the fresh new perspectives of artists worldwide. This collection is a celebration of FriendsWithYou and the art they bring to the world.”

The capsule features an assortment of statement pieces for men and women, crafted with cool embellishments including embroidery and logos in vibrant colors. Cloud graphics are splashed throughout the collection and are a nod to light and serenity. The collection has a big emphasis on diversifying techniques and was designed to provide each piece a unique feel.

The women’s assortment features a selection of tees, a polo shirt and short sets with a textured terry cloth and cloud print as well as cropped hooded sweatshirts, puffer jackets with cloud hoods, tracksuits and a matching denim set. The color palette consists of rainbow colors in the form of red, orange, yellow, green and blue. The men’s collection mirrors the women’s bright color palette and features shirts, logo tees, hoodies and a matching denim set. Accessories including watches and backpacks are also part of the collection. The brand is excited to announce that it will also offer this limited-edition capsule collection to kids.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of January 30, 2021, the Company directly operated 1,046 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 524 additional retail stores worldwide. As of January 30, 2021, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About FriendsWithYou

FriendsWithYou is the art collaboration of Samuel Borkson and Arturo Sandoval III, created with the intention to bring more joy, kindness, and love to the world. The collaboration is a vehicle for the exploration of emotional healing through culture creation and art making. Each work is created with the intention of transcendence, and nurturing care for the viewer or participant. FriendsWithYou’s meaning is in its name, in that everything in the universe can and wants to be friends with you, an aide in the promotion of love, harmony & peace in our lives. Our goal is to connect and heal as much as possible through our work, to grow the love and joy in each person, creating an exponential aggregate of sharing, healing, and compassion for each other and our living planet.

US: https://www.guess.com/us/en/originals/guess-originals-x-friendswithyou?utm_source=referral&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=gus_friendswithyou_040521

CA: https://www.guess.com/ca/en/originals/guess-originals-x-friendswithyou?utm_source=referral&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=gca_friendswithyou_040521