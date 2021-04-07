Ontrak Extends 6 Year Business Partnership With Health Alliance Medical Plans for Commercial and Medicare Business

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontrak, Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled, virtualized healthcare company, today announced the signature of an updated contract with Health Alliance Medical Plans (“Health Alliance”). The contract extends the partnership with Ontrak that began in 2015 to ensure that Commercial and Medicare members of the plan have access to critical behavioral healthcare.

Dr. Chester Ho, Chief Medical Officer of Health Alliance Medical Plans, stated: “Health Alliance and Ontrak have built a strong partnership that is deeply rooted in member outcomes, teamwork, and partnership. They have proven that the Ontrak program works to make a difference for those vulnerable members with both behavioral health and chronic medical conditions. I look forward to seeing what else we can create together for our members and continue being one of Ontrak’s innovation partners of choice.”

“We are honored to continue our 6-year partnership with Dr. Ho and his team at Health Alliance,” said Terren Peizer, Ontrak Chairman and CEO. “As pioneers in the behavioral healthcare market, we focus on identifying and engaging those who are most reluctant to seek care and least likely to sign up for a self-help app. In a 2020 Milliman study those with untreated behavioral health conditions and chronic disease represented 5.7% of the total population and 44% of total healthcare costs. This vulnerable population of “overlooked patients” are our focus and the cost savings for Health Alliance Medical Plans are consistent with the 40-50% cost reduction results that we see across our book of business. We are delighted to be able to provide much needed behavioral healthcare and lasting clinical outcomes for Health Alliance Commercial and Medicare members.”

OntrakTM solutions for substance use disorder, depression and anxiety are well aligned to the new environment for delivering quality healthcare, because they are telephonic and staffed by a nationwide virtual network of employee Member Engagement Specialists and Care Coaches combined with one of the nation’s largest telehealth networks of behavioral health and medical providers.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. (f/k/a Catasys, Inc.) is a leading AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. The company’s PRE™ (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who are not getting the care they need. By combining predictive analytics with human engagement, Ontrak delivers improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to healthcare payers.

The company’s integrated, technology-enabled Ontrak™ programs, a critical component of the PRE platform, are designed to provide healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure, which result in high medical costs.

Ontrak has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance.

Ontrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or via telehealth, along with care coaching and coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health, including loneliness. The company’s programs improve member health and deliver validated cost savings to healthcare payers of between 40 and 50 percent for enrolled members.

