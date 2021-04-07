KinderCare Offers Families Free Day of Child Care

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As America’s families begin returning to the workforce in the wake of the pandemic, KinderCare, in partnership with Fairygodboss, today announced that they are offering a free day of child care to families as they embark on their path back to work. Families of children aged six weeks to 12 years old can take advantage of this offering through the month of April in KinderCare’s more than 1,500 centers nationwide.

“As families begin returning to the workforce, they need support now more than ever as they find new routines and balance in everyday life. A free day of care gives parents the confidence they need to focus on their careers,” said Tom Wyatt, CEO of KinderCare. “We’re giving families the opportunity to drop a little happy person off at one of our centers and get an even happier person back at the end of the day – it’s great for families and it’s great for children.”

“At Fairygodboss we aim to support women throughout their careers and help them overcome challenges and find success at work – a mission that has been both incredibly difficult and rewarding especially over the past year,” said Georgene Huan, CEO and Cofounder of Fairygodboss, the largest career community for women. “We’ve heard from millions of women about the struggles they’re facing in the workplace and KinderCare’s free childcare initiative is exactly the support working parents, and especially working moms who have experienced the brunt of the pandemic, need to help them take some much needed time for themselves and their careers and balance their competing priorities.”

The 2021 Parent Confidence Report, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of KinderCare, shows that one in five working mothers are worried that they will have to quit their jobs in the next six months to take care of their children. Three out of four parents agree that having confidence in their child care allows them to excel at work. More than two million women have left the workforce since 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. More findings from KinderCare’s 2021 Parent Confidence Report can be found here.

All KinderCare centers are operating with enhanced health and safety protocols that were created in partnership with expert medical advisors to ensure they are the safest learning environments possible. And these practices are working: KinderCare’s center transmission rates are just a fraction of the national average. A recent study by Yale University confirmed that child care centers do not pose a risk of transmission to communities. In fact, child care centers are among the safest places for children due to the stringent protocols in place.

KinderCare provides best-in-class curriculum to help children learn and grow. National studies show that KinderCare children are better prepared for first grade. They also confirm that the longer that children are enrolled in KinderCare programs, the sooner they achieve key developmental milestones.

Families with children between the ages of six weeks and 6th grade may sign up for a free day at KinderCare centers across the country. For more information, please visit https://www.kindercare.com/lp/free-day.

About KinderCare Education®

KinderCare Education is America’s largest private provider of early childhood and school-age education and child care. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia:

In neighborhoods, with KinderCare ® Learning Centers that offer education and child care for children six weeks to 12 years old;

that offer education and child care for children six weeks to 12 years old; At work, through KinderCare Education at Work™ , providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and

, providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and In local schools, with Champions® school-age education programs.

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 1,500 early learning centers. In 2021, KinderCare earned its fifth Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – one of only four companies worldwide to win this award for five consecutive years. To learn more, visit KinderCare Education or visit us online at KinderCare, on Facebook or on Instagram. For resources, information, and activity ideas for parents and teachers of young children please visit KinderCare.com/blog.