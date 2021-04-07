Netafim USA Named Exclusive Reseller of LAKOS’ Sand Separator Technology for USA & Canada Agriculture Market

Netafim USA will now offer LAKOS’ Sand Separator technology within their new CentriForce™ Line of products. (Photo: Business Wire)

Netafim USA will now offer LAKOS’ Sand Separator technology within their new CentriForce™ Line of products. (Photo: Business Wire)

FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netafim USA, a subsidiary of Netafim Ltd. – the global leader of smart irrigation solutions, announced today that it has entered into a strategic alliance with LAKOS, Inc. to become the exclusive USA and Canada distributor for LAKOS’ industry leading line of Sand Separator solutions for the agricultural market. The partnership between the drip irrigation pioneer and the recognized global leader in filtration and water treatment solutions, further expands Netafim’s filtration offering and provides American and Canadian growers with access to the world’s most advanced drip irrigation filtration technologies.

“This alliance of two well-established brands brings together nearly 100 years of collective expertise in water filtration and drip irrigation technology. This alliance will provide today’s growers with the industry’s most comprehensive advanced filtration solutions,” said Mike Hemman, President and CEO of Netafim USA. “The partnership complements Netafim’s existing product line and builds upon our strong legacy of helping growers improve their yields by optimizing the uniform delivery of water and nutrients.”

A result of the collaboration with LAKOS, Netafim USA will offer LAKOS’ ILB and LGS Series centrifugal separators as part of its new CentriForce portfolio of products. CentriForce products will complement Netafim’s complete agricultural drip irrigation system and enhance filtration effectiveness.

“Our alliance with Netafim allows us to expand our product reach to Ag Irrigation Distributors throughout the USA & Canada. Netafim is the leader in this segment and has committed their resources and expertise to increase their filtration offering with LAKOS,” added Kathy Colby, LAKOS General Manager.

Utilizing these products in conjunction with Netafim Sandstorm, ScreenGuard, or Apollo filtration solutions provides an additional layer of protection by removing sand, grit and other fine solids from source water, removing 98% of particles 74 micron and larger. The patented centrifugal separator technology contains no moving parts to wear and no screens, cartridges, cones, or filter elements to clean or replace. The CentriForce line also requires no backflushing and operates with low pressure loss.

For more information on the CentriForce line of Sand Separators and Netafim’s industry leading drip irrigation solutions, please visit www.netafim.com

ABOUT NETAFIM USA

Netafim USA, based in Fresno, CA, develops and manufactures drip irrigation systems for agriculture, landscape & turf, greenhouse & nursery, mining and wastewater. Netafim offers an extensive range of irrigation solutions including driplines, filters, sprinklers, valves, water meters and digital farming equipment for complete dripline system installations. For more information go to www.netafimusa.com.

ABOUT LAKOS FILTRATION SOLUTIONS

Since 1972, LAKOS has solved customers’ complex water filtration problems using innovative and reliable solutions. Our products solve problems in industrial manufacturing, HVAC, food processing, agriculture, municipal and other applications worldwide. For more information go to www.lakos.com.