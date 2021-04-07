Fluor’s Stork Awarded Inspection, Surveillance and Quality Assurance Services Contract by Babcock International Group

IRVING, Texas & ABERDEEN, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Stork, a Fluor company, was awarded a 2-year contract for inspections, surveillance and quality assurance services by Babcock International Group, covering various vendor sites in the United Kingdom, including Babcock’s Rosyth site, as well as other global locations. Fluor booked the contract value in the first quarter of 2021.

“Babcock is a trusted partner to highly regulated markets, delivering vital services and managing complex assets in the UK and internationally,” said Taco de Haan, president of Stork.

“Babcock’s Rosyth site is one of the largest waterside manufacturing and repair facilities in the UK. This new specialist services contract award truly demonstrates Stork’s expanding footprint into new onshore markets as well as the company’s proven capabilities to deliver value-added solutions to clients.”

“Stork looks forward to strengthening its relationship with Babcock International Group and welcomes this partnership opportunity by helping to provide high standards of operational excellence,” de Haan said.

Over the next two years, Stork will provide independent third-party inspection, surveillance and quality assurance services to assist Babcock International Group in complying with regulatory and legal requirements for the quality standards of the company’s products and services.

Stork’s UK office in Aberdeen will lead the work, in addition to assistance from its global network of industry experts. The project began in January 2021.

About Stork

Stork, a Fluor company, continually improves the performance of its clients’ assets through a wide range of integrated, innovative and data-driven solutions, from operations and maintenance to turnarounds and modifications. We are committed to growing our clients’ business sustainably and successfully by setting new standards of excellence in asset management. Underpinned with our core values—Safety, Integrity, Teamwork, Client Focus and Excellence—we aim to be the industry reference, every day, everywhere. For more information, please visit www.stork.com or follow us on Twitter @StorkTS, LinkedIn.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.7 billion in 2020 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#stork