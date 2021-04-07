Mednow Engages Independent Trading Group for Market Making Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mednow Inc. (TSXV: MNOW) (“Mednow” or the “Company”), Canada’s on-demand virtual pharmacy, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Independent Trading Group (“ITG”), an arm’s length party to the Company, to provide market making services for a period of 3-months with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of its securities.

Under terms of the agreement, the Company has agreed to pay ITG a fee of $6,500 per month, plus applicable taxes. ITG will not be subject to any performance factors or receive any securities of the Company as compensation. ITG does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, ITG may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. The capital used for market making will be provided by ITG and will be done in accordance with TSXV policies and securities laws. The agreement is subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Mednow Inc.

Mednow is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with exceptional care. Designed with access and quality care in mind, Mednow.ca provides virtual care with convenience and through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Pharmacy services include free at-home delivery of medications, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience, a specialized PillSmart™ system that packages prescriptions and vitamins by date and time, as well as access to telemedicine virtual care.

