MEDITECH Partners With WELL™ Health to Enhance Digital Patient Engagement Through MEDITECH Expanse

WESTWOOD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MEDITECH is pleased to announce Expanse Patient Connect, powered by WELLTM Health, a contemporary, mobile solution enabling bidirectional, meaningful communication between healthcare organizations and their patients.

Available through the MEDITECH Cloud Platform, the solution leverages WELL Health’s automated patient interaction functionality to improve provider efficiency and keep patients and their families connected to their care in the most convenient way possible.

“MEDITECH is committed to strengthening the relationships between our customers and their patients,'' said MEDITECH Executive Vice President Helen Waters. “Expanse Patient Connect enables our customers to meet a range of communications needs, while ‘closing the last mile’ with patients and their families, connecting them in real-time, wherever they are, in one of the most widely accessible ways — through text messaging.”

Expanse Patient Connect and its integration with WELL Health uses EHR appointment data to automatically send patients routine reminders, instructions, and follow-up messages in 19 languages, empowering staff to communicate with more patients by eliminating language barriers. Avoiding manual and repetitive work ensures clinicians remain focused on the patient experience and providing a frictionless interaction.

The solution helps organizations avoid significant lost revenue by quickly identifying cancellations and preventing no shows. Patient responses to confirm or cancel appointments flow automatically back into the MEDITECH Expanse EHR, significantly streamlining workflows.

While text messaging improves accessibility and convenience — especially for those patients with limited access to smartphones or the Internet — enabling the advanced features will drive a deeper connection to patient health and wellness opportunities. Patients can conveniently access links to pre-register, complete questionnaires, or review their latest results — all accessible through their MEDITECH Patient Portal or MHealth patient app, and/or via text messaging.

“Even before the pandemic, patients were frustrated with a system not built around them, requiring them to leave voicemails, play phonetag, and wait on hold to connect with their providers,” said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Founder, WELL Health Inc. “This MEDITECH partnership offers healthcare providers the top-rated, HIPAA-compliant, secure messaging solution to reach patients where they are and how they want to be reached — via SMS/Texting, phone, email, or live chat — without downloading an app.”

Available for both U.S. and Canadian customers, the benefits of Expanse Patient Connect are far reaching, helping organizations achieve their broader communication goals around care management, patient engagement, chronic condition management, and wellness.

Learn how MEDITECH’s Best in KLAS Expanse EHR is becoming the EHR of choice for healthcare organizations of all sizes.

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH has driven EHR innovation during every stage of the industry's evolution. Today we’re helping healthcare organizations around the world expand their vision of what’s possible with MEDITECH Expanse, a web-based EHR that’s setting new standards for usability, efficiency, and clinician satisfaction. Our software is used by a quarter of all hospitals in the U.S., nearly half of all Canadian hospitals, and healthcare organizations in 23 countries. We help power the best care possible in every care setting, from acute centers and ambulatory practices, to home health agencies, long-term care facilities, patients’ homes and beyond. Expand your possibilities and see why KLAS rates MEDITECH Expanse the #1 EHR in three categories, and the #2 Overall Software Suite. Visit ehr.meditech.com and find us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About WellTM Health Inc.

WELLTM Health is a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and the 2021 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach. WELL Health’s intelligent communications hub is the only two-way digital health solution engaging patients throughout their entire care experience. WELL Health enables conversations between patients and their providers through secure, multilingual messaging in the patient’s preferred communications channel: texting, email, telephone, and web chat. WELL Health facilitates more than 1 billion messages for 30+ million patients annually. By unifying and automating disjointed communications across healthcare organizations, WELL Health reduces unnecessary provider stress and potential errors, while increasing patient visits and loyalty.

Founded in 2015, WELL Health is based in Santa Barbara, California. In 2020, WELL Health was named among the Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare and ranked #170 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies.

For more information, visit https://wellapp.com.

1Services contingent on packages selected