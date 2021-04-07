MetroNet and Hickory, NC Announce Partnership to Build 100% Fiber Optic Network

HICKORY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetroNet and the City of Hickory today announced a partnership that will soon bring MetroNet’s 100 percent fiber optic internet, TV and phone to businesses and residents. As part of the agreement, MetroNet will invest more than $36 million in the city and surrounding community while bringing fiber-to-the-home directly to residents.

“With today’s increasing demands for connectivity, we are excited to welcome MetroNet to Hickory and add to our outstanding list of technology partners,” said Hickory Mayor Hank Guess. “This investment by MetroNet will expand the service offerings in our area by providing the fiber optic connectivity our community needs to be an ideal location for both businesses and residents.”

From its headquarters in Evansville, In., MetroNet manages state-of-the-art, fiber optic networks connected directly to homes and businesses in more than 100 communities across nine states. The fast-growing company is known for its reliable, symmetrical, high-speed internet connection, friendly service and fair pricing with no long-term contracts.

“We are excited to be adding Hickory to our growing list of Gigabit cities across the United States. We appreciate the opportunity to serve even more North Carolina residents and business owners and we are grateful that Mayor Guess and the Hickory Council saw the value that our future-proof network can provide for the economic growth of their communities,” MetroNet President John Cinelli said. “We are proud to move forward on this project together with Hickory.”

Cinelli anticipates that construction will begin this summer, with construction to be completed in approximately two years.

“MetroNet has worked closely with the City’s Office of Business Development and Business Services and Redevelopment Manager Dave Leonetti over the course of many months to bring this partnership to fruition. With the increased trend for remote working/learning and the anticipated growth of our community, the announcement of this partnership could not come a better time. We look forward to continuing to work together to serve the citizens of Hickory,” said Hickory City Manager Warren Wood.

In new MetroNet markets, residents receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting and the company provides additional messaging, such as yard signs, to let residents know when the temporary construction process is beginning in their neighborhood. MetroNet crews are marked by ID tags and branded vehicles.

Residents and businesses that are interested in MetroNet services may visit construction.metronetinc.com to indicate their interest and to receive updates on construction throughout their community. The company plans to have a MetroNet storefront in Hickory to serve as the command center for customer service and sales. Customers will be able to visit the store to speak with customer service representatives and sign-up for services.

About MetroNet:

MetroNet is a 100 percent Fiber Optic Company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet, full-featured Fiber Phone, and Fiber IPTV with a wide variety of programming. MetroNet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana, and has since grown to serving and constructing networks in more than 100 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida and North Carolina. MetroNet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. MetroNet has been named in the top 50 small and medium companies on Glassdoor and has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award recognizing MetroNet among the Best Places to Work in 2020. For more information, visit www.MetroNetinc.com.

About Hickory, North Carolina:

Hickory is for doers and makers seeking a well-rounded community, located an hour from Charlotte and Asheville at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains, along I-40, where a collective spirit of craftsmanship strengthens any endeavor with detail, artistry, and quality. A three-time All-America City on the Catawba River, Hickory is home to more than 41,000 residents and is the regional metropolitan hub for more than 365,000 people. Hickory is Life. Well Crafted! For more information about the City of Hickory, visit www.HickoryNC.gov or explore the Hickory region virtually at www.MyHKY.com.