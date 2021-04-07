SQUAN’s Partnership With Sitetracker Fuels Planned Expansions in Smart Cities

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sitetracker, the global standard for managing high-volume projects for turnkey network infrastructure providers like SAC Wireless, TEP, Hylan, and Advantage Engineers, is proud to announce its partnership with SQUAN, an industry leader in design/build services for telecommunications network infrastructure with offerings in fiber, engineering, wireless, and power.

SQUAN has grown from a regional company to become one of the top-performing and innovative national engineering and construction companies delivering specialized telecommunications network design and deployment for both wireline and wireless network operators, developers, and other organizations such as municipalities and utilities. With a mindful view on the inevitability of smart cities, SQUAN has made four acquisitions in the past six years in order to position itself as a highly diversified technology infrastructure services partner across platforms.

Keith Pennachio, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer and EVP remarks, “SQUAN has evolved significantly over the past six years. Through both strategic acquisitions as well as organic growth, today’s SQUAN places greater emphasis on our turnkey services offering.” Pennachio continues, “SQUAN’s adoption of Sitetracker’s Project and Asset Management Platform is an evolutionary move for the organization as the company works to further unify its business verticals and underpin service offerings with a true best-in-class program management platform.”

With Sitetracker, SQUAN will gain increased visibility into projects in motion, in order to adjust its strategy and assert greater control over its processes, workflow, and data to enable real-time management decisions. The company plans to further leverage its new technology partnership with Sitetracker in its strategic expansion into utility-based and other smart city verticals.

“While supporting SQUAN, we have seen firsthand the great effort and care they put into delivering for their customers,” explains Giuseppe Incitti, Sitetracker’s CEO. “We believe SQUAN is well-positioned to achieve its corporate goals, and we are excited to make strategic contributions as they continue to grow and execute.

To learn more about SQUAN visit www.squan.com

For more information on Sitetracker, visit www.sitetracker.com

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker, Inc. powers the successful deployment of critical infrastructure. As the global standard for managing high-volume projects, the Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to optimize how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy industries — such as Vodafone, Ericsson, BT, Google Fiber, SAC Wireless, and more — rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $25 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com.

About SQUAN

SQUAN connects people. We enable technology by engineering, building, and maintaining network infrastructure. You may not know our name, but chances are you’ve used one of the networks we helped deploy. SQUAN has delivered thousands of miles of fiber and copper engineering, along with backbone and lateral construction and technical services for most of the major service providers, infrastructure companies, and OEM’s. SQUAN is in major buildings, government facilities, large cities, small towns, transportation hubs, and mixed-use real estate developments. Each day SQUAN is involved in active and ongoing projects throughout the U.S. including DAS Small Cell projects and Enterprise DAS. SQUAN IS telecommunication network design, engineering, and maintenance. SQUAN is the heart of communication -- today and into the future.