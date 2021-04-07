Analog Devices and MDA Collaborate to Provide Electronic Beam Forming Technology for the Telesat Lightspeed Constellation, Enhancing Global Connectivity

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) announced today a collaboration with MDA to deliver the beam forming integrated circuit (BFIC) to be used in MDA’s sophisticated phased array antenna for the Telesat Lightspeed low earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation. Telesat Lightspeed, initially comprised of 298 next-generation satellites, is planned to launch in the second half of 2023 and will redefine global broadband connectivity for commercial, government, and defense markets.

LEO satellites, rather than operating from a fixed position, move across the sky and must dynamically steer communication beams to maintain uninterrupted and high-speed connectivity to ground terminals. The new BFIC solution is highly reliable while performing under extreme temperatures and cosmic radiation for the full 10- to 12-year lifespan of each satellite.

“Electronically steered array technology is a necessity for the builders and operators of the next generation of LEO constellations. This technology provides MDA and Telesat with the ability to simultaneously steer multiple beams and allows beams to be rapidly repositioned at speeds that are not possible with mechanical systems,” said Bryan Goldstein, Vice President of Aerospace and Defense at Analog Devices. “We are excited to collaborate with MDA to support the Telesat Lightspeed constellation.”

“The collaboration with ADI has enabled MDA to develop the critical solutions required to perform electronic beam steering on the Telesat Lightspeed antennas,” said Amer Khouri, Vice President of Satellite Systems, MDA. “We look forward to continuing this journey together and producing the large quantity of antennas required for this groundbreaking program.”

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance semiconductor technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com

About MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,000 employees across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars. http://www.mda.space

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements by Messrs. Goldstein and Khouri and other statements regarding the expected opportunities, benefits, and performance improvements associated with the above-described beam forming integrated circuit, that are based on current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which the referenced companies operate. The statements contained in this release are not guarantees of future performance, are inherently uncertain, involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in such forward-looking statements, and such statements should not be relied upon as representing Analog Devices' expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements include difficulty or delay in our design, development, production and marketing of products, technologies and solutions, including those associated with the course, impacts and uncertainty of the COVID-19 global pandemic, and other risk factors described in the most recent filings of Analog Devices with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Analog Devices does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us.

