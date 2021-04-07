Exasol and InfoCepts Partner to Help Organizations Unlock the Full Power of Their Data for Maximum Analytics Performance

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, today announced a new strategic partnership with InfoCepts, a global leader in end-to-end data and analytics solutions. Through this partnership, joint customers worldwide now have access to unrivaled analytics performance to turn business insights into value faster and more cost-effectively than ever before.

“We are very excited about this partnership,” said Subhash Kari, EVP, Global Practices at InfoCepts. “Exasol’s technology assists our teams in solving for performance issues between the warehouse and the analytics platform of choice for our customers, which is an increasingly important aspect, especially for customers with larger data volumes.”

Organizations across industries are struggling to keep pace in today’s highly unpredictable environment amid increasing customer demands. Adaptability is a significant competitive advantage in the modern business landscape. Together, Exasol and InfoCepts empower organizations with the analytics tools they need to unleash the full power of their data to make better informed business decisions. Exasol’s best-in-class analytics database delivers unparalleled speed, reducing query times from hours or minutes to seconds. By integrating Exasol with InfoCepts' proven ability to optimize and accelerate the value of data assets, mutual customers can now maximize their data analytics performance so teams can make smarter decisions that impact the overall business.

As a globally recognized leader of data solutions, InfoCepts joins Exasol’s world-class network of globally connected partners and alliances. To learn more about becoming an Exasol partner, visit: https://www.exasol.com/en/partners/.

About Exasol

The Exasol high-performance analytics database is built to run faster than any other database, delivering next-level performance, scale and ease of use. Analyze billions of rows in seconds; run high-performance analytics securely in the cloud or on-premise; deliver frictionless analytics with self-indexing that automatically tunes performance; and scale out analytics for one transparent price.

To learn more, please visit: www.exasol.com.

About InfoCepts

InfoCepts, a global leader in end-to-end data and analytics, which enables customers to become data-driven and stay modern. We bring people, processes, and technologies together the InfoCepts way to deliver predictable outcomes with guaranteed ROI. Working in partnership with you, we help businesses modernize data platforms, advance data-driven capabilities, support systems, and build augmented business applications and data products.

Founded in 2004, InfoCepts is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA, with offices throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. Every day more than 150,000 users use solutions powered by InfoCepts to make smarter decisions and businesses achieve better outcomes. For more information, please visit http://www.infocepts.com or follow @InfoCepts on Twitter.