Thornburg Investment Management Selects Clearwater Analytics for Future-State Operations Platform

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearwater Analytics, a global SaaS provider, announced today that Thornburg Investment Management (“Thornburg”) has selected Clearwater’s investment accounting and reporting solution. Clearwater will be an integral part of Thornburg’s operating platform.

Thornburg is a privately-owned global investment management firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The firm offers a range of active investment strategies to serve a broad spectrum of client needs. Clearwater will provide daily aggregation, reconciliation, investment accounting, performance tracking, and client reporting to support Thornburg’s active portfolio management approach and client goals.

Clearwater provides a full suite of middle- and back-office tools built to solve complex investment management challenges, deliver unparalleled portfolio transparency, and scale with client growth. This includes comprehensive asset class coverage, seamless system integrations, and configurable reports to handle unique client reporting needs. Investment managers of all sizes continue to choose Clearwater to replace legacy and manual data-entry technologies with a modern, automated, scalable solution.

“We closely evaluated several options from our current provider along with support from asset services. In the end, Clearwater’s technology and flexible model stood out from its peers,” said Randy Dry, Chief Operating Officer for Thornburg. “Their industry knowledge and impressive technology gave us the confidence in not only their solution, but also their commitment to supporting our business today and well into the future.”

Clearwater helps hundreds of investment managers, including institutional asset managers, RIAs, family offices, OCIOs, fund managers, and other buy-side firms modernize their operational infrastructure and deliver data-led customer service. Clearwater reports on more than $5.5 trillion in assets for its clients daily.

“Thornburg is embarking on the crucial project that so many investment managers are working toward right now – displacing their legacy technologies and creating efficiencies that produce both an immediate benefit in total cost of ownership and sustained long-term return on investment,” said Scott Erickson, Chief Operating Officer for Clearwater Analytics. “We look forward to solving challenges associated with reconciliation, accounting, and client reporting for the team at Thornburg and being part of their continued success.”

About Thornburg

Founded in 1982, Thornburg Investment Management is a privately-owned global investment firm that offers a range of multi-strategy solutions for institutions and financial advisors. A recognized leader in fixed income, equity and alternatives investing, the firm oversees $47 billion ($45 billion in AUM and $1.8 billion in AUA) as of February 28, 2021 across mutual funds, institutional accounts, separate accounts for high-net-worth investors and UCITS funds for non-U.S. investors. Thornburg is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with additional offices in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

At Thornburg, we believe unconstrained investing leads to better outcomes for our clients. Our culture is collaborative, and our investment solutions are highly active, high conviction and benchmark agnostic. When it comes to finding value for our clients, it’s more than what we do, it’s how we do it: how we think, how we invest and how we’re structured. For more information, visit www.thornburg.com or call (877) 215-1330.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.5 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and non-profit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals in 50 countries trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and in-depth reporting. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at www.clearwater-analytics.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.