MANTA Partners With Neo4j to Provide Customers With Enhanced Graph Technology for Data Pipeline Analysis

ТАMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Data lineage platform MANTA today announced a new partnership with Neo4j®, the leader in graph technology, to embed Neo4j’s graph database technology directly into MANTA’s platform for further pipeline analysis. With enhanced graph database capabilities, customers will be able to swiftly process increasingly large volumes of data as they constantly digitally transform.

MANTA’s automated lineage platform allows users to understand how data flows and transforms throughout its journey across all systems. A complete map of all data sources, flows, transformations, and dependencies enables data users to assign context to their data. The insights harvested with lineage become the gateway to developing data-driven strategies, making informed decisions, complying with data privacy regulations, and implementing overall data governance. By embedding Neo4j’s graph database technology within MANTA’s lineage platform, customers will have a greater degree of flexibility when expanding a data model and will have the agility to respond to changing business needs faster.

“To effectively navigate the complexity of migrating, expanding, or even simply managing existing data applications, businesses need accurate, agile, and scalable data lineage,” says Ernie Ostic, MANTA’s senior vice president of product. “By partnering with Neo4j to provide leading enhanced graph technology, we’re able to give our customers a more holistic view of their data environment, allowing for faster conclusions regarding their data analysis.”

A dramatic increase in complex systems, their libraries of code, and the need to manage harvested lineage for hundreds of millions of individual application assets drive demand for robust, flexible and reliably scalable lineage solutions. Embedding Neo4j’s enhanced graph database system into MANTA enables the company to meet this growing demand and ensure customers’ future by helping them tackle application complexity, growth, business expansions and data migrations using MANTA’s lineage platform.

“Neo4j helps organizations to make sense of data - and we share this objective with MANTA,” said Matt Connon, VP of global indirect sales at Neo4j. “Now, more than ever, organizations depend upon data to stay relevant and competitive in an environment of complex and constant digital transformation. MANTA embeds Neo4j’s graph data platform to extend the functionality of its data lineage solution to provide its customers with exciting new ways to derive insights to make better business decisions. We welcome them to the global graph ecosystem.”

The new integration will be available to existing MANTA customers later this year.

