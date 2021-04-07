Technip Energies Awarded a Significant Contract by Indian Oil Corporation to Upgrade the Barauni Refinery in India

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been awarded a significant(1) Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) contract by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for its BR9 Expansion Project in Barauni, Bihar, in the Eastern part of India.

This EPCC contract covers the installation of a new Once-through Hydrocracker Unit (OHCU) of 1 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) capacity, a Fuel Gas Treatment Unit (FGTU) and the associated facilities. The OHCU, in combination with downstream refinery units, will enable production of BS VI Grade fuels – similar to Euro VI Grade fuels – and petrochemicals.

Bhaskar Patel, Senior Vice President India Business Unit at Technip Energies commented: “ We are very pleased to have been awarded this contract by Indian Oil Corporation Limited. This award demonstrates our long-term commitment in India and substantially consolidates our positioning in High Operating Pressure projects. It also strengthens our position as a leading provider of key projects to the major players in India’s domestic energy sector.”

IOCL’s Barauni refinery, built in 1964, is the second refinery to be built in India. The BR9 Expansion project shall enhance refinery capacity from 6 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA and will add petrochemicals such as Polypropylene into Barauni refinery’s product portfolio.

Technip Energies has a strong footprint in India with local presence in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Dahej.

(1) For Technip Energies, a “significant” contract is between €50 million and €250 million.

Note: this award is included in the Company’s first quarter 2021 financial results.

To know more about Technip Energies refining and petrochemicals capabilities:

We are known as a world-class player in the refining industry - from conceptual design to turnkey delivery. Our services cover the entire value chain for refining projects and integrated petrochemical complexes.

Learn more on: https://www.technipenergies.com/markets/refining

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts (“ADRs”). For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

