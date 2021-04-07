CNP Assurances and Tikehau Capital Launch a Unit-Linked Product Bringing Individuals Access to Private Equity in the Energy Transition Sector

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

CNP Assurances and its partner Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), an alternative asset management group, are launching the first private-equity unit-linked product on the energy transition theme, exclusively for CNP Patrimoine customers. “CNP Relance et Climat” provides individual investors with access – through Tikehau Capital’s private equity fund dedicated to the energy transition – to investments in unlisted assets by investing in the real economy to respond to the climate emergency.

Through the partnership, CNP Assurances intends to provide its partners’ individual customers with a unit-linked tool offering an attractive alternative to listed investments through access to a private equity fund hitherto reserved to institutional investors. As a conviction-based investment, it helps to finance the real economy by supporting the growth of companies carefully selected by Tikehau Capital for their growth potential and their contribution to the fight against climate change.

Tikehau Capital launched the first private equity fund dedicated to the energy transition back in 2018. The company itself invested €100 million in the fund through its balance sheet, and CNP Assurances is one of the leading investors. It is a globally unique platform aimed at accelerating the growth of European SMEs and intermediate-sized enterprises (ISEs) that are already responding to the climate emergency and contributing to the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Tikehau Capital's energy transition fund, subscribed €1 billion by institutional investors, including CNP Assurances, was labelled “Relaunch” at the end of 2020, an initiative set up by the French government as part of the economic recovery plan to address the health crisis.

French savings currently amount to €3.3 trillion1. The COVID-19 crisis has revealed the equity deficit of SMEs and ISEs and the pressing need to step up the transition to a lower-carbon economy. It is therefore vital that these savings are directed effectively towards financing businesses and the real economy, as they help to build future growth and a production model that is less dependent on fossil fuels.

“We are pleased to offer our partners this new tool to diversify their customers’ savings. In life insurance, this private-equity unit-linked product lends more meaning to savings by contributing to the financing of the energy transition, which will represent the largest investment opportunity in the next ten years. CNP Relance et Climat also contributes to CNP Assurances' commitment to the energy transition and to limiting global warming in accordance with the Paris Agreement,” said Cécile Blondeau-Dallet and François Guilgot, co-Directors of the Engineering and Wealth Management Business Unit of CNP Assurances.

“Global savings represent 80,000 billion dollars. According to the International Energy Agency, 10% of these savings could be used to meet the investment needs of the next ten years for the energy transition and thus respect the Paris Agreement and the recommendations of the IPCC2, which aim to limit global warming to below two degrees. We believe that this is an achievable objective and that this fund is aligned with that goal. Through this initiative with CNP Assurances, we are bringing individual investors the opportunity to contribute to restoring the investment capacity of companies coming out of the crisis. At the same time, it responds to their growing demand to give meaning to their savings while providing them with a revaluation of their investments,” said Emmanuel Laillier, Head of Private Equity for Tikehau Capital together with Mathieu Badjeck and Pierre Abadie, co-managers of the energy transition fund of Tikehau Capital.

About CNP Assurances

A leading player in the French personal insurance market, CNP Assurances operates in 19 countries in Europe, notably in Italy, and Latin America, where it is very active in Brazil, its second largest market.

As an insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance provider, CNP Assurances designs innovative personal risk/protection and savings/retirement solutions. The company has more than 36 million insured in personal risk/protection insurance worldwide and more than 12 million in savings/retirement. In accordance with its business model, its solutions are distributed by multiple partners and adapt to their physical or digital distribution method as well as to the needs of customers in each country in relation to their protection and making their lives easier.

CNP Assurances has been listed on the Paris Stock Exchange since October 1998, and is a subsidiary of La Banque Postale. The Company reported net income of €1,350 million in 2020.

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group that manages €28.5 billion in assets (at 31 December 2020). Tikehau Capital has developed extensive expertise in four asset classes – private debt, real assets, private equity, capital markets strategies – as well as strategies focused on multi-asset solutions and special situations.

Headed by its co-founders, Tikehau Capital has a differentiating business model, a solid balance sheet, privileged access to transaction opportunities worldwide, and robust experience in supporting high-quality companies and executives. Tikehau Capital is deeply rooted in the real economy. It provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to the companies it supports and strives to create long-term value for its investors. Drawing on significant equity (€2.8 billion at 31 December 2020), the Group invests its capital alongside investor customers in each of its strategies.

Controlled by its management, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA. These qualities are shared by its 594 employees (at 31 December 2020) working at 12 offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris, Compartment A (ISIN: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

To find out more: www.tikehaucapital.com

The Energy transition fund T2 is managed by TIKEHAU INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SAS, a portfolio management company approved by the AMF since 19/01/2007 under number GP-0700000006.

Disclaimer:

This document does not constitute an offer to sell securities or investment advisory services. This document contains only general information and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and targets are not guaranteed.

1 Source: Banque de France; Eurostat.

2 IPCC : Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change