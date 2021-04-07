Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis Implements CrewPro Short Line

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PS Technology (PST) is pleased to announce the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis (TRRA) has adopted CrewPro Short Line™ to help modernize the management of their crews.

“We found the PST solution to be the most complete and functional system available for our needs,” said Ron Tindall, TRRA President. “And, importantly for us, this real-time tool will help streamline and improve our operations very quickly.”

TRRA’s crew scheduling and hours-of-service (HOS) requirements will now be handled by CrewPro software. Workers can also check their own status at any time with a mobile device, easing the workload on crew callers. Used by multiple railroads, the cloud-based system automates previously labor-intensive record keeping and scheduling processes while helping ensure regulatory compliance. Additionally, the crew management solution provides a single point for worker information and recordkeeping.

TRRA owns and operates the Merchants Bridge, the MacArthur Bridge, a rail switching facility in Madison, Illinois, and several key railroad routes in St. Louis, Missouri, and Madison and St. Clair Counties in Illinois.

“We are extremely pleased to be working with such a well-respected leader in terminal and switching facility operations,” says Seenu Chundru, PST president. “TRRA immediately saw the benefits and implications of using a cloud-based, modern crew management system, and we are gratified they recognized the ease and nuances our solution brings to railroads. We are railroaders, designing for the rail industry and take great pride in that.”

About PS Technology

PS Technology is committed to delivering significant and measurable returns to its clients and partners. For over three decades, PST has improved the processes and systems surrounding crew management, timekeeping and physics-based simulation solutions with integrity and a desire to create value.

PST’s asset management systems power the largest railroads in North America. PST’s crew management and timekeeping solutions have been used to manage the day-to-day operations of over 100,000 employees that run, maintain and support rail operations across more than 120,000 miles of rail. PST’s physics-based simulation solutions provide a premium learning environment.