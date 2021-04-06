Eyelit’s Integrated Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Deployed by Raytheon Technologies

WEST SIMSBURY, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eyelit Corp., a manufacturing software provider for visibility, control, and coordination of manufacturing operations announced today that Raytheon Technologies Corporation, a Global 500 leader, has completed the deployment of the Eyelit MES™ suite at one of its manufacturing sites.

Raytheon conducted a thorough evaluation of enterprise MES solutions and chose Eyelit to replace its legacy MES. The migration to Eyelit’s advanced manufacturing suite expanded the scope of their execution controls. Eyelit modules deployed into production span a wide spectrum of functionality in addition to MES: including data collection with Statistical Process Control (SPC), Eyelit’s Quality Management System (QMS), Operator Certification, Asset Management, Operational Data Store (ODS) and Reporting software. An important consideration was Eyelit’s proven track record in migrating companies from legacy MES systems.

“Raytheon’s migration to the Eyelit MES suite is another case in point for companies looking to modernize their MES solutions. Eyelit has successfully migrated several companies from mission critical legacy MES solutions,” stated Dan Estrada, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Eyelit.

About Eyelit Inc. (www.eyelit.com)

Eyelit Inc. is the leader in Manufacturing Execution and Quality Management (MES and QMS) solutions for visibility, control, and coordination of manufacturing operations for the aerospace & defense, electronics, life sciences, medical device, semiconductor, and solar industries. Eyelit uniquely delivers a broad set of manufacturing solutions, including Asset Management (Semi E10, SEMI PV2-0709), Dispatching, Factory Integration (Automation), Manufacturing Execution (MES/MOM), Recipe Management, Supply Chain Management, Quality Management (CAPA/OCAP/SPC/APC/RMA), and Business Process Management, that enable its customers to rapidly and cost-effectively optimize production and company processes.

With exceptional customer service, Eyelit has time and again proven that superior, innovative technology can increase efficiency and value. More than 50 leading companies, including austriamicrosystems, CEA-Leti, eMagin, Enovix, Innovative Micro Technology (IMT), LFoundry, Murata Electronics Oy, Northrop Grumman Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, PerkinElmer, Raytheon Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, TowerJazz, and multiple global 50 companies rely on Eyelit as a trusted software partner. Follow Eyelit on LinkedIn and Twitter.