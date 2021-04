Oriden Ayuda a Blue Ridge Energy a Reducir las Emisiones de Carbono y a Estabilizar las Tarifas con un Proyecto Solar a Escala de Servicios Públicos

Sitemap for Blue Ridge Energy’s Brighter Future Solar project being developed by Oriden, a venture of Mitsubishi Power Americas. The utility-scale project will cover approximately 50 to 55 acres in southern Caldwell County, N.C., and will provide 11 megawatts of power. It will generate and send 19,000 megawatt hours of carbon-free electricity into the grid annually. (Image courtesy Oriden)