KBRA Assigns AA Rating with Stable Outlook to Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority General Obligation Bonds of 2021 and Tax-Exempt Private Activity General Obligation Bonds of 2021

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a long-term rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority (Fort Wayne, Indiana) General Obligation Bonds of 2021 and Tax-Exempt Private Activity General Obligation Bonds of 2021.

Key Credit Considerations

KBRA continues to monitor the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 virus. Click here to access KBRA’s ongoing research on the topic. The ratings were assigned because of the following key credit considerations:

Credit Positives

General obligation pledge with stable and growing tax base provides strong source of bond repayment.

Sizable unrestricted reserves, low leverage, and ongoing tax support position the airport well to weather a potentially slow post-pandemic air market recovery.

Credit Challenges

Timeline for post-pandemic passenger activity recovery remains uncertain and a weak trajectory could weigh negatively on financial performance.

Economic downturn accompanied by property tax base decline may reduce revenues available for operations.

Rating Sensitivities

For Upgrade

Acceleration of growth and diversification of the District’s economic base.

For Downgrade

Population loss and tax base erosion.

Significant deterioration in unrestricted reserves and liquidity.

