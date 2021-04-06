ZT Corporate Announces Successful Exit of Portfolio Company Pine Peak Healthcare

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZT Corporate, a private equity firm that specializes in healthcare and automotive investments, announced today that it has exited its investment in a privately held provider of specialized healthcare and surgical services, yielding an excellent return for investors in the healthcare portfolio within a year.

Taseer Badar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZT Corporate, said, “With ZT Corporate’s support and operational expertise in the healthcare industry, our management team was able to create the fundamental foundation for Pine Peak. We guided this investment to a smooth exit and yielded an exceptional return for our investors in a relatively short period of time. I commend our investment team for identifying and navigating this partnership to continue bringing us one step closer to achieving our goal of providing exceptional care to our communities in Texas.”

Sheheryar Shah, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Operating Officer of ZT Corporate, said, “We were successful in creating exceptional value for our community and investors especially in a COVID-19 environment. We were able to drive such results by reacting quickly to market challenges posed by the pandemic and accelerating the execution of key strategic initiatives.”

Last year, ZT Corporate invested in a provider of acute care healthcare facilities through its portfolio entity Pine Peak Healthcare to leverage ZT Corporate’s healthcare portfolio company, Altus Health, a network of specialized physicians, hospitals, emergency rooms and other acute-care facilities, and invest in the development and acquisition of acute-care health facilities in Texas.

About ZT Corporate

Established in 1997, ZT Corporate is a private equity firm with an active portfolio in healthcare services and automotive dealerships. With offices in Houston, Los Angeles and New York, the team provides full-service wealth management services to its clients and investors and creates value through a broad range of financial channels, including traditional and alternative investments. ZT Corporate’s active healthcare portfolio operates under Altus Healthcare and Neighbors, with automotive dealerships branded under the ZT Motors umbrella. For more information: www.ztcorporate.com