Circular Economy Thought Leader and Founder/CEO of Closed Loop Partners, Ron Gonen Featured on Impact Podcast

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trailblazing circular economy thought leader and Founder and CEO of Closed Loop Partners, Ron Gonen, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Closed Loop Partners is a New York-based investment firm comprised of venture capital, growth equity, private equity, project finance and an innovation center focused on building the circular economy. Prior to Closed Loop Partners, Gonen was the Deputy Commissioner of Sanitation in New York City in the Bloomberg Administration, and the Co-Founder and CEO of RecycleBank. Ron received an MBA from Columbia Business School, and has been an Adjunct Professor at his alma mater since 2010. Gonen’s new book, ‘The Waste-Free World: How the Circular Economy Will Take Less, Make More, and Save the Planet,’ was published this week.

“It was a great honor to have our good friend Ron Gonen on to discuss his essential new book, his amazing career and the topic that is front and center in virtually all business sectors today: the circular economy,” said Shegerian. “Ron has long been a visionary, impactful advocate for the concept that circularity is not only crucial for the planet but holds immense business opportunity. He’s a great inspiration and I can’t wait for our listeners to hear this discussion.”

“John Shegerian and ERI have paved the way for closed-loop systems for valuable electronics,” said Gonen. “It was a pleasure to join John on the Impact Podcast to dig deeper into how the circular economy creates value for people, businesses and the planet, discussing the breadth of innovations across sectors that are accelerating the transition to a new, more sustainable and profitable economic model.”

