PACCAR Announces Strategic Supply Partnership with Romeo Power

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PACCAR, a leader in zero emissions commercial vehicles, announced today a five-year supply agreement for battery power systems with Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power”), a leading battery technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. PACCAR will purchase Romeo Power’s battery packs and battery management software for heavy-duty battery electric Peterbilt 579EV vehicles and Peterbilt 520EV refuse trucks in North America. PACCAR has become a minority shareholder in Romeo Power as part of the strategic alliance.

“PACCAR is delighted to be working with Romeo Power. The partnership with Romeo will further enhance PACCAR’s zero emissions product offerings that improve customers’ operational efficiency and environmental impact,” said Darrin Siver, PACCAR senior vice president.

The Romeo battery packs provide high energy, fast charging performance and ample range for customers’ applications. “The Romeo battery system is designed for seamless integration into Peterbilt commercial vehicle chassis and other vehicle systems,” said Kyle Quinn, PACCAR chief technology officer.

Production of Peterbilt zero emissions trucks featuring Romeo Power’s battery packs is expected to launch in the second half of 2021.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.