Actress Jordana Brewster Joins Clearblue® for Real Talk Around Trying to Conceive and Fertility with #Conceivinghood Campaign

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motherhood. Womanhood. Fatherhood. Parenthood. There seems to be a name for every life journey, except one, ‘Conceivinghood’ — a new term and now a public conversation to acknowledge the pre-pregnancy phase. Clearblue is bringing attention to what can be a quiet yet, emotional time period among those on their conception journey in hopes to offer support, guidance and education.

Many people struggling to conceive want to feel hopeful and that they’re not alone. In a survey conducted by OnePoll for Clearblue, 33% of survey respondents trying to conceive initially believed it would take them less than three months to get pregnant; however, almost one in six couples surveyed said they have struggled with fertility issues noting it has taken five months of “trying” on average to successfully conceive1.

“My Conceivinghood journey definitely took a toll on me,” said Jordana Brewster. “I saw a lot of ‘not pregnant’ multiple times. Through it all, it was the immense support from my family and friends that helped me stay positive. I know everyone’s story isn’t the same, but I hope those out there struggling find solace and hope through Clearblue’s #Conceivinghood campaign. That’s why I’m so honored to join Clearblue to shed light on an intimate topic that so many people keep private.”

The idea behind Conceivinghood was to create a community where those who are struggling to conceive can share their stories, feelings and pain in a safe and supportive environment while also getting help and, regaining hope from a community of people who resonate with the issues at hand. Since its inception in 2020, Clearblue’s #Conceivinghood campaign has provided support and guidance for those struggling on their Trying to Conceive (TTC) journey and has no plans of slowing down. Of those surveyed, 40% believe that more resources or support would help them in the long run and 64% of couples acknowledge that hearing stories about others overcoming fertility problems gives them hope1.

“I speak to people every day who are going through Conceivinghood, and it can be such an emotional and overwhelming time, said Dr. Jessica Shepherd, OB/GYN, and Clearblue Spokesperson. “Clearblue is bringing special attention to the #Conceivinghood journey and supporting couples who are going through it. I believe being vocal about your Conceivinghood story can not only be therapeutic, but can also help comfort others who may be going through similar TTC struggles.”

In honor of National Infertility Awareness Week (April 18-24), Clearblue is hosting a live, virtual panel event on April 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. EDT about the ups and downs of the Conceivinghood journey – in a safe and supportive environment. The event (click here to register) will feature a panel of influential voices engaging in an intimate discussion including:

Jordana Brewster, actor, who has openly spoken about her struggles to conceive.

Devon Still, NFL Legend, and his wife Asha Still, who have openly discussed their trying to conceive (TTC) struggles in their journey to expand their family

Dr. Jessica Shepherd, OBGYN, MBA, FACOG and Chief Medical Officer of Verywell Health

Kara Burnett Giugliano, Tik Tok influencer who went viral after sharing her Clearblue #Conceivinghood journey on the platform

Moderated by: Dr. Fiona Clancy, R&D Senior Director at Swiss Precision Diagnostics Medical

More information can be found at Clearblue.com/conceivinghood, and those trying to conceive can join the #Conceivinghood conversation by sharing their own story. They can also register for Clearblue’s upcoming virtual panel event here: https://www.clearblueconceivinghoodevent.com/.

1 According to a poll conducted in 2021 by OnePoll, in partnership with Clearblue