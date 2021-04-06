CoolToday Expands Service in Central Florida With New Orlando Location

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoolToday, a Wrench Group company, announced the grand opening of their newest location in Orlando, Fla. With nearly 60 years of history, CoolToday is one of the leading home services providers in Florida.

With the expansion, the company now provides its award-winning services to Central Florida. The new location will offer HVAC service in 2021, with plumbing and electrical services scheduled to be added next year. The company plans to employ 150 people at the new location by 2024 and is currently hiring skilled technicians.

“We are thrilled to be launching in Orlando, my home for the past 23 years,” said Barry Weiss, General Manager of the Orlando CoolToday location. “Expanding our service in Central Florida is a great opportunity for us, and we plan to build on the outstanding level of service Floridians have come to expect from us, while partnering with community groups and organizations in the areas we serve.”

The new location’s address is 6203 Chancellor Ave., Suite 3600, Orlando, and can be reached via phone at 800-226-2636. For more information about CoolToday and its services, to find a service area map, or to schedule an appointment online, please visit https://www.cooltoday.com.

About CoolToday

CoolToday is one of the leading providers of home services in Florida since 1963. With six locations across the state, the company offers HVAC, plumbing and electrical services and maintenance. CoolToday also offers unparalleled homeowner protection with guaranteed satisfaction on its services and a variety of warranty programs.

About Wrench Group

Wrench Group, LLC is a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. The company collectively serves more than 700,000 customers annually in the Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers, Houston, Jacksonville, Naples, Orlando, Phoenix, Sacramento, Sarasota, San Francisco Bay Area and Tampa metropolitan areas. The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com