Ag-West Bio Welcomes International Digital Agriculture Company Solinftec to Saskatchewan

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ag-West Bio, Saskatchewan’s bioscience industry association, welcomes an international agricultural solution provider to the province. Solinftec, an agricultural digitalization company founded in Brazil, has recently also established operations in Saskatoon, SK.

Karen Churchill, president and CEO of Ag-West Bio says Solinftec represents an important aspect of modern agriculture – digitalization and artificial intelligence. “Digital technologies add efficiency to production and make the industry more sustainable, a benefit to farmers, to the industry as a whole – and to the environment.”

Leonardo Carvalho, head of business development for Canadian operations, has just moved to Saskatoon. He says Solinftec chose to expand operations to Saskatchewan for many reasons. Most importantly, the province is the largest agricultural production region in Canada. Saskatoon is within range of many prominent farm operations – and he says the city was given high marks for offering a good quality of life. Also, being close to the University of Saskatchewan (one of Solinftec’s partners) was important. He says the company is looking forward to being part of Canada’s innovative agricultural community.

“We are pleased to have found partners in Canada, such as Ag-West Bio and the University of Saskatchewan, who have the same interest as we do in advancing the agriculture industry and providing benefits to Prairie farmers through exciting new technologies.”

Carvalho says Ag-West Bio played a supporting role in Solinftec’s expansion to Saskatchewan, helping the company develop its market strategy and build a network with major producers in the province.

Jay Robinson, Director of Agri-Food Technology at Ag-West Bio, worked closely with Solinftec, helping the company navigate the landscape and understand Saskatchewan’s capabilities.

“It’s very exciting to have Solinftec in Canada – and especially here in Saskatchewan,” says Robinson. “We are happy to continue to work with Solinftec’s team to help them get established. A company of this calibre will have a positive impact on Saskatchewan’s agricultural industry.”

About Ag-West Bio: Ag-West Bio is Saskatchewan’s bioscience industry association. The company works as a connector and a catalyst for industry growth in the bioeconomy through investments, aiding strategic alliances, and providing business planning support, regulatory advice, and communications. Funding for Ag-West Bio is provided by the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP) program.

About Solinftec: Solinftec is a leading platform that combines cutting edge technology to drive agricultural digitalization across more than 22 million acres globally. We deliver solutions to connect farms and different players in food production, leveraging operational efficiency, better use of inputs and agriculture compliance, ultimately reducing environmental impact. Solinftec was founded in 2007, has over 600 employees headquartered in Aracatuba, São Paulo, Brazil and West Lafayette, Indiana. For more information, visit www.solinftec.com.