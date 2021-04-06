T-Mobile’s Nationwide 5G Network + the Lumen Edge Computing Platform = New Choice and Flexibility for Enterprises

BELLEVUE, Wash. & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced they are actively collaborating to expand their existing relationship by leveraging T-Mobile’s 5G mobile network to augment Lumen’s Edge Computing platform, helping enterprises effectively build, manage and scale applications across highly distributed environments. Through this approach, enterprises would have the ability to extend applications across a range of environments, including hundreds of thousands of on-net enterprise locations on the Lumen fiber network, with T-Mobile’s industry leading 5G network. As part of this collaboration, T-Mobile will also become a preferred wireless connectivity partner for Lumen, allowing for a more flexible and reliable connectivity solution for all enterprises.

“By pairing America’s largest and fastest 5G network with Lumen’s enterprise solutions, we can break down industry barriers and deliver unparalleled network reach to enterprise and government organizations looking to optimize their applications across networks,” said Mike Katz, EVP of T-Mobile for Business. “With our leading 5G network, Lumen and T-Mobile have the opportunity to accelerate business innovation in an era where the network is more critical than ever.”

This collaboration would build on T-Mobile and Lumen’s long history of delivering customer solutions together, including T-Mobile’s use of Lumen’s fiber network connectivity and Lumen’s use of T-Mobile’s Fixed Wireless as part of its network access portfolio. These efforts aim to address the pressing needs of enterprises to transform their networks to meet the data-intensive challenges across a variety of industries and use cases. Both companies will also continue to drive innovation in this space through T-Mobile’s labs and Tech Experience Center and the Lumen Edge Experience Center.

“Our relationship with T-Mobile aims to introduce a powerful trifecta – access to national 5G wireless and fiber connectivity, managed services across a range of technologies and edge computing resources,” said Shaun Andrews, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Lumen Technologies. “T-Mobile’s expansive 5G footprint coupled with our extensive edge computing platform would provide enterprise developers with the best of both worlds to power the next wave of digital business.”

T-Mobile Key Facts:

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader with the fastest and largest nationwide 5G network covering 287 million people across 1.6 million square miles.

With Sprint now part of T-Mobile, the Un-carrier is widening its lead, lighting up Ultra Capacity 5G across the country, bringing fast 5G speeds to more places than anyone else. Ultra Capacity 5G can deliver speeds around 300 Mbps with peaks of 1 Gbps, and now covers 125 million people.

A new report published by independent research firm umlaut shows T-Mobile customers get the most reliable 5G in the U.S. umlaut examined real customer usage from millions of device measurements across top wireless providers and found T-Mobile customers have the most 5G coverage, the highest 5G speed score and the most reliable 5G, further solidifying T-Mobile’s position as the 5G leader.

Independent data from Opensignal, based on customer usage from billions of device measurements, shows T-Mobile customers get the fastest 5G download speeds, fastest 5G upload speeds, and a 5G signal more often than anyone else.

Lumen Key Facts

For a current list of Lumen live and planned edge locations, visit: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/solutions/edge-computing.html#edge-computing-map

The Lumen low latency network is comprised of approximately 450,000 global route miles of fiber and more than 180,000 on-net buildings, seamlessly connected to: 2,200 public and private third-party data centers in North America, Europe & Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific Leading public cloud service providers including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute & Azure Government, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud



Additional Resources:

To learn how T-Mobile is supporting businesses, visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/business

For more information on Lumen edge computing solutions visit: www.lumen.com/edge

Capable device required; some uses may require certain plan or feature; see T-Mobile.com. Most Reliable: 5G mobile network results in the US are based on an audit report conducted by independent third party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience collected from September 2020 until February 2021. Full details can be found on: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/USA. Fastest: Opensignal Awards – USA: 5G User Experience Report January 2021, based on independent analysis of average speeds from mobile measurements recorded during the period September 16 – December 14, 2020 © 2021 Opensignal Limited.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical and factual information, the matters set forth in this release identified by words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," “will,” “seeks,” "intends," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are based on current expectations only, are inherently speculative, and are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual events and results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated, projected or implied by us in those statements if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect. Factors that could affect actual results include but are not limited to: the ability to realize the benefits of the partnership between T-Mobile and Lumen Technologies as expected or at all; Lumen’s ability to safeguard its network, and to avoid the adverse impact of possible security breaches, service outages, system failures, or similar events impacting its network or the availability and quality of its services; the effects of new, emerging or competing technologies, including those that could make the products of T-Mobile or Lumen Technologies less desirable or obsolete; Lumen Technologies’ ability to meet the stated percentage of U.S. enterprise demand within the stated latency and the projected edge locations; and other risks referenced from time to time in T-Mobile’s and Lumen Technologies’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For all the reasons set forth above and in T-Mobile’s and Lumen Technologies’ SEC filings, you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon the forward-looking statements set forth herein, which speak only as of the date made. Neither T-Mobile nor Lumen Technologies undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, changed circumstances, or otherwise. Furthermore, any information about the intentions of T-Mobile or Lumen Technologies contained in any of their respective forward-looking statements reflects their respective intentions as of the date of such forward-looking statement, and is based upon, among other things, existing regulatory, technological, industry, competitive, economic and market conditions, and their respective assumptions as of such date. T-Mobile and Lumen Technologies may change their respective intentions, strategies or plans (including their respective plans expressed herein) without notice at any time and for any reason

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies LLC is a wholly owned affiliate of Lumen Technologies Inc.