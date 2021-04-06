Kum & Go Selects RELEX Solutions for Unified Forecasting, Replenishment, and Space Management

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kum & Go, an industry-leading convenience store chain based in Iowa, will partner with RELEX Solutions, provider of unified retail planning solutions, for unified supply chain and merchandising optimization, including forecasting, replenishment, and space and floor planning. RELEX will service Kum & Go’s stores across 11 states and support the family-owned retailer’s goal of optimizing their supply chain and merchandise practices through AI-based unified demand planning and category management.

The retailer sought a new partner offering SaaS-based solutions with a robust roadmap that would allow for future growth. After reviewing multiple vendors, Kum & Go selected RELEX for the provider’s forward-thinking unified solution that automates both supply chain and space management processes.

Kum & Go will enhance their existing replenishment process through RELEX’s machine-learning-driven forecasts that factor in additional data sources, increasing order accuracy. Additionally, Kum & Go will take advantage of RELEX’s On The Go mobility solution, which drives store-level exception-based order review, enables mobile planogram review, and allows for seamless interaction between their operations and merchandising teams.

Through the partnership with RELEX, Kum & Go will also expand their existing merchandising capabilities to enable easier vendor collaboration and performance-driven assortment decisions. The system will act as a force multiplier for ongoing format changes.

“RELEX truly supports our mission to deliver a positive in-store experience for our valued customers,” says Kevin Conniff, VP Merchandise Operations, Planning and Space for Kum & Go. “This partnership not only allows us to modernize our supply chain and space planning processes but also delivers multiple benefits for our teams by bringing together merchandising and category management in a single solution.”

“We are extremely happy to partner with Kum & Go and to update and unify their critical supply chain processes,” says Carlos Victoria, SVP Sales, Americas for RELEX Solutions. “RELEX’s automated supply chain and space management solution will give Kum & Go the trustworthy insights they need to meet – and exceed – their goal of providing first-class service in all of their stores.”

Click here to learn more about how RELEX is supporting convenience store retailers.

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions is a leading provider of cutting-edge retail optimization software that’s built for the age of Living Retail, where change is the only constant. We help retailers adapt to every future, faster.

Our cloud-native Living Retail Platform delivers pragmatic AI across all retail functions and at retail scale, eradicating siloes, rigidities and inefficiencies along the way. We offer a fast lane to value that builds from a foundation of radically improved demand forecasting and supply chain optimization. Our customers leverage this enhanced supply chain visibility into exponential benefits — optimizing their space, allocation, workforce, pricing and promotion strategies, all within our unified platform.

Today, RELEX is a hyper-growth company with 250+ customers who love us — ask any of them for a frank and independent assessment of our team and solutions. RELEX is trusted by leading brands including AutoZone, PetSmart, The Vitamin Shoppe, Big Lots, and Thrive Market, and has offices across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Go to relexsolutions.com for more.