Comlinkdata Announces Recapitalization with Berkshire Partners

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comlinkdata, a leading data and analytics provider to the global telecom industry, today announced that it has entered into a recapitalization transaction with Berkshire Partners, a Boston-based investment firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Comlinkdata analyzes billions of data points daily to help the largest names in telecom understand and optimize network and subscriber performance. The company specializes in measuring network performance through crowdsourcing, understanding consumer and business subscriber behavior, and supporting sales operations across the wireless, broadband, and device ecosystems. In a dynamic market changed by 5G, edge computing, and increasingly remote workforces, Comlinkdata delivers the insights carriers need to win and retain subscribers.

“ This collaboration with Berkshire Partners comes at the right moment to help catalyze the next chapter of growth for Comlinkdata,” said Dave Isenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Comlinkdata. “ The deep knowledge of the communications sector and support the Berkshire team brings will enable us to accelerate the development of our platform through further organic and inorganic investment.”

“ Comlinkdata’s innovative market insights and network intelligence platforms help its customers make more timely data-driven decisions,” said Larry Hamelsky, Managing Director of Berkshire Partners. “ We’re honored to be partnering with Dave and his team to help continue the growth of the business.”

Berkshire Private Equity acquired its position in the company from Alpine Investors, and the transaction is expected to close in early May.

Raymond James served as exclusive financial advisor to Comlinkdata and Alpine Investors in the transaction. Wilson Sonsini served as legal counsel to Comlinkdata and Alpine Investors. Ropes & Gray LLP and Covington & Burling LLP served as legal counsel to Berkshire Partners.

About Comlinkdata

Comlinkdata, founded in 2010, is a leading provider of telecom data and insights. Trusted by telecom brands around the world, the company’s mission is to drive the telecommunications industry forward by generating unique customer-centric insights, enabling clients to make data-driven decisions that improve their operational performance. For more information, visit comlinkdata.com, or LinkedIn.

About Berkshire Partners

Berkshire Partners, a Boston-based firm, has 35 years of investment history. Berkshire Private Equity has made more than 130 private equity investments since its inception and has a strong history of partnering with management teams to grow the companies in which it invests. Stockbridge, the firm’s public equity affiliate, was founded in 2007 and seeks to make public equity investments in high-quality companies with strong competitive positions and long-term growth prospects. The firm has deep expertise in the communications and business services & technology sectors, and also invests in consumer, healthcare, and industrials companies. Example communications and business services & technology investments include Accela, AHEAD, Asurion, Curriculum Associates, Masergy, Teraco, and Vapor IO. For additional information, and to see a full list of the firm’s private equity investments, visit www.berkshirepartners.com.