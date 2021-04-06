Ballogy Launches Official Basketball Skills Assessment for Amateur Athletes

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports, announced today the launch of the Ballogy Skills Assessment™ (BSA), a basketball shooting drill designed to assess a player’s shot-making skills and assign a certified score based on an objective testing methodology.

“Ballogy has created the first universal skills metric for basketball training, recruiting and scouting,” said Dane Fife, associate head coach of Indiana University. “We’re extremely excited to have the opportunity to incorporate the BSA score into our program standard for recruiting players.”

The Ballogy Skills Assessment is the result of extensive research and feedback gathered from middle school, high school, and college level coaches and athletes. The assessment consists of 100 shot attempts, challenging players to make free throws, short range, midrange, and long range shots from various locations within a set time limit. Video of the test is captured in the Ballogy app and reviewed, verified, and scored by Ballogy Certified Coaches. The resulting Ballogy Score is saved to players’ profiles for increased visibility and exposure with collegiate level coaches. The main areas of consideration are skill set, shot consistency and stamina.

In preparation for the Ballogy Skills Assessment, Ballogy has added a curated section of drills within the app designed for the sole purpose of preparing young athletes for the official assessment. The “BSA Prep” provides athletes with step-by-step instruction and drills that will prepare them to get the highest score possible on the BSA.

Ballogy also offers a development plan for all athletes at any stage in their basketball journey. The Ballogy Curriculum includes beginner, intermediate and advanced levels of development. Each level is composed of drills that apply to the skill level and suggested shot distance of the participant.

“Until now, there has been no industry standard or corresponding platform for young athletes to effectively measure, track, and benchmark their progress to help them reach the next level in their basketball journey,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “We are extremely excited to be able to deliver the first objective testing platform, eliminating the hype and giving amateur athletes everywhere a real chance to get noticed at the collegiate level.”

“What I love about the Ballogy Skills Assessment is that it provides data that truly empowers the player to take ownership of their craft,” said Johnny Carpenter, director of player personnel at the University of Virginia. “The score that is generated from the BSA is useful, simple, objective, and relevant, creating healthy competition among athletes at every level and encouraging improvement.”

Ballogy was recently named the official performance analytics app for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), an organization that represents 400 small collegiate institutions and the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), the second largest national intercollegiate athletic organization in the United States.

The Ballogy Skills Assessment as well as Ballogy’s development curriculum and combine services now provide the industry's first data, development, and measurement all on one platform. Learn more at https://www.ballogy.com/.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store.