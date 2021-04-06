Kindeva Drug Delivery and Cambridge Healthcare Innovations Limited to Collaborate on Development of Novel Dry-Powder Inhaler Product

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kindeva Drug Delivery L.P. (Kindeva) and Cambridge Healthcare Innovations Limited (CHI) have entered into a collaboration to develop and commercialize CHI’s αeolus dry-powder inhaler (DPI) platform technology. The collaboration will leverage Kindeva’s product development, regulatory affairs, and manufacturing capabilities in tandem with CHI’s DPI technology and device development expertise. To accelerate platform and product development, Kindeva and CHI will evaluate a range of drugs for the αeolus platform. This initial work will inform development programs undertaken in partnership with biopharmaceutical companies. Additionally, the initial drugs evaluated, subject to all required regulatory approvals, could become products to treat a range of respiratory diseases. The αeolus technology platform could also be used for the systemic delivery of drugs to the lungs, addressing a broader range of conditions.

CHI is a medical device company with deep expertise in inhalation drug delivery, designing and developing devices that enhance treatment for patients suffering from asthma, COPD, and other chronic diseases. The αeolus technology platform has been designed to promote greater delivery efficiency and consistency that is independent of patient effort, potentially leading to dose sparing. As a true platform technology, αeolus-driven devices may be available in multiple variants that utilize the same core technology. These variants include single-use, reusable, and multi-dose devices, which have the potential to incorporate SMART electronics and enable connectivity.

Kindeva is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that has a legacy of solving complex drug delivery challenges across a range of delivery formats, including inhalation. The company has over 60 years of innovation experience in inhalation. Kindeva’s novel achievements include the invention of the world’s first metered-dose inhaler (MDI) and the world’s first CFC-free MDI. This collaboration with CHI represents a natural extension of Kindeva’s DPI experience, building on significant prior work and strong global capabilities.

“With their unrivalled history and expertise in inhaled drug-delivery, Kindeva is the ideal partner to bring this revolutionary technology to the market,” said David Harris, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of CHI. “We’re excited to be working together to bring pharmaceutical customers’ products to market faster and at significantly reduced risk, and to offer the unique opportunity to deliver therapies beyond the reach of existing inhalation technology. We’re looking forward to redefining what inhalers can achieve.”

“We are excited to partner with CHI to develop and commercialize a truly novel DPI technology platform,” said Aaron Mann, CEO of Kindeva. “As leaders in inhalation product development, Kindeva understands that the industry must embrace the development of patient-centered technologies in order to meaningfully improve the way patients are treated. The αeolus technology is designed to avoid many of the drawbacks of existing inhalation technology, addressing the need for efficiency, simplicity, and consistency of delivery, which lead to a more robust patient experience.”

Under the agreement, Kindeva will lead business development and product development activities, including toxicology, process development, and clinical design, while CHI leads technology and device development. The parties expect that their collaboration will lead to the development of multiple commercial products, with confidential discussions already underway with several global biopharmaceutical companies.

About Kindeva Drug Delivery

Headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, Kindeva Drug Delivery is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in the pharmaceutical industry. Kindeva provides unique technologies and quality services to its customers, ranging from formulation and product development to commercial manufacturing. Kindeva focuses on complex drug programs, and its current offering spans inhalation drug delivery, transdermal drug delivery, microstructured transdermal systems (microneedles), and connected drug delivery. Kindeva employs approximately 1,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.kindevadd.com.

About Cambridge Healthcare Innovations

Cambridge Healthcare Innovations Ltd. is focused on improving the wellbeing and quality of life of patients through the development and implementation of innovative technologies. Founded in August 2018, CHI has patented two technologies to improve the delivery of respiratory medicine - "q‑technology" and "αeolus". For more information, visit www.camhi.co.uk.