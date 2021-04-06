Nexa3D Launches Large-format Dental Lab 3D Printer

Offering up to 20X productivity gains, the NXD200 opens new possibilities for dental labs by combining a large build area, extreme print uniformity, advanced process algorithms, modular design for on-site automation, and intelligent optimization.

VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast polymer production 3D printers, announced today the immediate availability of its NXD200, a new dental lab 3D printer that delivers the highest productivity, precision and performance for the dental market. The NXD200 comes equipped with 510K Cleared & Class IIa Certified KeySplint Soft® and ultra-fast KeyModel Ultra® for high performance dental and orthodontic models, along with the rest of Keystone’s laboratory and medical device printing materials including KeyTray and KeyGuide.

“Our NXD200 dental 3D printer opens new possibilities for dental labs in terms of speed and build size, unleashing whole new levels of productivity and providing a wide range of options to create dental restorations,” said Nexa3D Chief Operating Officer Kevin McAlea. “Our NXD200 3D printer presents a significant upgrade for experienced dental lab practitioners with its ultra-fast printing speed, up to 20X productivity gains, and expanded range of KeyPrint® 3D printing dental resins that come at the lowest cost of ownership available on the market today.”

Nexa3D’s ultrafast and high-resolution NXD200 3D printer features revolutionary and patented LSPc technology that combines a large build area, extreme print uniformity, advanced process algorithms, modular design for on-site automation, and intelligent optimization. Offering up to 20X productivity gains, the NXD200 improves dental labs’ productivity with the same impact that digital dentistry delivered to traditional manual processes. The printer offers orders of magnitude part-throughput gains while providing the lowest cost of ownership in its class on the market. The NXD200 is available with all of Keystone’s game changing KeyPrint resins, including KeySplint Soft which delivers a unique combination of strength to protect teeth and flexibility for improved patient comfort, all with a transparent and aesthetic appearance. To learn more about all KeyPrint materials, check out Nexa3D’s materials page.

The NXD200 comes with accelerated part-to-print capabilities, including fully integrated build set-up and print management software that can prepare part files for printing in half the time of other solutions. The printer is also fully interoperable with all leading digital dental workflows and providers, and can be ordered with xCure, Nexa3D’s post processing curing system for photoplastic-based parts.

“Our NXD200 printer comes equipped with the latest portfolio of dental materials that are tailored for ultra-fast printing of dental restorations. We also worked diligently to develop cognitive software and integrated sensors technology, which together optimize manufacturing part performance, provide detailed predictive diagnostics and offer continuous monitoring and process improvement,” said McAlea. “Most notably, we designed the NXD200 for complete user self-reliance, ensuring that our customers can service every aspect of the printer in minutes based on prescriptive analytics and user replaceable modules.”

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D is digitizing the world’s supply chain sustainably. The company makes ultrafast industrial grade polymer 3D printers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company's photoplastic printers are powered by its proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) while its thermoplastic printers are powered by Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS), both of which increase print speed and productivity by orders of magnitude. The company’s partnerships with world-class material suppliers unlock the full potential of supply-chain approved polymers that are tailored for faster production at scale. Nexa3D’s Digital Twin Printing (DTP) software optimizes the entire additive production cycle through process interplay algorithms to ensure part performance and production consistency, while minimizing material usage and waste to reduce energy and carbon footprints. To learn more, visit www.nexa3d.com, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.