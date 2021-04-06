Worldwide Datacenter Supplier QCT Selects Insyde® Software for Essential BIOS & BMC Firmware

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insyde® Software, a leading provider of UEFI BIOS and BMC management firmware, today announced its partnership with QCT (Quanta Cloud Technology) that will leverage Insyde’s flagship InsydeH2O® UEFI BIOS and Supervyse® BMC (baseboard management controller) firmware for QCT’s datacenter and network infrastructure products including datacenter servers, 5G network and Edge computing solutions.

As a major supplier of datacenter solutions and an industry influencer, QCT’s products range from servers and network equipment to cloud solutions and computing at the edge, for customers that include service providers, telecoms and enterprises running public, hybrid and private clouds. Insyde Software’s InsydeH2O UEFI BIOS and Supervyse BMC firmware were selected by QCT after passing their rigorous validation process for meeting the strict performance, security, manageability and platform availability requirements required for the company’s products.

“This close partnership with Insyde Software provides us with the firmware solutions and resources necessary for the successful development of our new products,” said Mike Yang, SVP of Quanta Computer and President of QCT. “Our strict evaluation process found their firmware to be industry leading especially as far as boot time, Redfish performance, and BMC response time which we are excited to take advantage of,” added Yang.

“We are proud to announce this partnership with QCT to tackle network and datacenter demands as their complete firmware solution provider,” said Jeremy Wang, CEO of Insyde Software. “Today’s news further demonstrates our trusted position in booting, securing and managing the hardware powering today and tomorrow’s 5G network, Edge computing, and cloud infrastructure,” added Wang.

About Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT)

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) is a global data center solution provider. We combine the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders to solve next-generation data center design and operation challenges. QCT serves cloud service providers, telecoms and enterprises running public, hybrid and private clouds. QCT designs, manufactures, integrates and services cutting-edge offerings via its own global network. The parent of QCT is Quanta Computer, Inc., a Fortune Global 500 corporation. www.QCT.io.

About Insyde Software

Insyde Software (www.insyde.com) is a trusted provider of UEFI firmware, systems management solutions and custom engineering services for companies in the mobile, server, desktop and IoT (Internet-of-Things) computing industries. The company is publicly held (GTSM: 6231) and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan with U.S. headquarters in Westborough, MA. The company’s customers include the world’s leading computing, communications and storage device designers and manufacturers.

Insyde, InsydeH2O and Supervyse are registered trademarks or trademarks of Insyde Software in the United States and other countries. QCT is a trademark of Quanta Cloud Technology. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.