Visual Communications Platform Canva Announces USD 15 Billion Valuation; Launches Suite of Presentations Products for the Workplace

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canva, the global visual communications platform, today announced an updated valuation of USD 15 billion following a USD 71 million investment. This latest valuation affirms Canva as one of the fastest-growing software companies in history, surpassing $500 million annualized revenue this year. The company also formally announced a suite of new features for its flagship workplace product, Canva Presentations, which empowers teams around the world to design with ease and collaborate at scale.

“Now more than ever, teams and workplaces around the world need scalable, collaborative and easy-to-use visual communication products to empower them to achieve their goals,” explained Canva co-founder and CEO, Melanie Perkins. “The launch of Presentations gives workplaces of all sizes a unique, flexible collaboration product that makes work feel like play. I’m incredibly proud of our rapidly growing global team as we work together to empower the world to design.”

Canva Emerges as one of the World’s Fastest-Growing Software Companies

Canva’s surge in valuation is a direct result of the rapidly growing adoption from teams and workplaces across the globe as the company surpasses more than 55 million monthly active users and achieves a 130% year-over-year increase in annualized revenue while remaining profitable.

Canva has rapidly become the collaboration platform of choice for millions of teams and workplaces in more than 190 countries. Presentations have become the company’s fastest-growing use case, with more than 250 million created to date and 85% of Fortune 500 companies embracing Canva, the company is well poised to replace expensive and complex legacy alternatives.

As the world moves towards an increasingly visual and distributed environment, so does the demand for collaborative platforms that enable everyone to embrace visual communication. Canva’s exponential surge in valuation and increased demand from investors is attributed to the company’s enormous and underserved addressable market, in tandem with the company’s unwavering momentum as the workplace creativity tool of the future.

“We are pleased to support Canva in its mission to help teams around the world to democratize visual communication,” said Alan Tu, Portfolio Manager of T. Rowe Price Global Technology Fund. “The company’s strong customer loyalty and consistent innovation has led to healthy growth, and we believe that they have the leadership team in place to continue on their path to becoming a much larger company in the future.”

“Canva's growth is a testament to the company’s deep insight into the creative and communication needs of an ever-evolving workplace and its outstanding execution in delivering tools that help teams collaborate and present more effectively,” said Christian Jensen, Partner at Dragoneer. “It’s incredible to see what this nimble and passionate company from Sydney’s emerging tech hub has been able to achieve in such a short period of time. We believe that there are only a small handful of truly special companies being built at any given moment— and Canva is one of them. We are thrilled to be working with Canva as they enter their next phase of growth.”

Canva Launches Suite of Presentation Products for the Modern Workplace

Today, Canva is the only platform that brings the entire design process together, empowering teams and workplaces of any size across every industry to easily achieve their goals while bolstering productivity and staying on brand. As the number of teams embracing Canva continues to surge, the company is investing heavily in its Presentations product for workplaces across the globe, announcing a suite of features designed to support an increasingly digital world as teams and workplaces adapt to a new hybrid model of work.

Workplace Templates allow you to start inspired. From business plans, to pitch decks, training manuals, and status trackers, anyone can create a polished presentation.

Talking Presentations empowers remote-friendly presentations. Now teams can record a presenter video that accompanies each slide and helps land every point, every time.

Canva Live makes engaging presentations effortless. Now you can engage the audience anywhere in the world with live Q&A displayed on the screen during the session.

Mobile-First Presentations bring the power of Canva Presentations on-the-go. Teams can create a deck, share it, comment and review from anywhere.

Magic Shortcuts surprise and delight the audience. From "C" for streaming confetti to "D" for a live drumroll, presentations just got a whole lot more interesting.

Charts and Infographics simplify data storytelling. Visualize complex information with beautifully crafted infographics and animated charts; live data integrations coming soon.

The work suite of features is backed by Canva’s powerful collaboration tools as well as the platform’s rapidly growing content library of more than 9,000 professionally designed Presentation templates and over 100 million ingredients for design including photos, videos, audio tracks, and illustrations to help start any project inspired.

With more than 600 presentations created per minute, Canva is bolstering productivity and collaboration across leading brands including American Airlines, Live Nation, Kimberly Clark, McKinsey, and Salesforce. For more information on how you can embrace the future of visual communication, visit Canva.com.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, social media graphics, posters, apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful. Canva is available on desktop, web, iOS, and Android.

