Censinet and MassChallenge HealthTech Announce Partnership to Prepare 2021 Cohort of Top Digital Health Startups to Meet Healthcare Cybersecurity Standards

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare IT risk solutions, today announced a partnership with MassChallenge HealthTech, a digital health collaboration program for startups, industry partners, and government agencies. The agreement helps the MassChallenge HealthTech cohort companies work with health systems to quickly and effectively develop risk management and cybersecurity programs that meet HIPAA security and other healthcare regulatory standards.

“Censinet and MassChallenge are dedicated to providing digital health innovators with an effective set of tools, strategic guidance, and best practices that significantly reduce risks to regulated data, care operations, and patient safety,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “We’re excited about the partnership and our mutual mission of creating a secure and productive healthcare ecosystem.”

HIPAA regulations require third-party vendors to complete ongoing cybersecurity assessments, often conducted manually using inefficient and ineffective tools such as spreadsheets. This flawed assessment process often delays the purchasing and procurement process and frequently proves ineffective at remediating healthcare IT risks. Censinet will help MassChallenge HealthTech leverage a much more powerful and effective framework for healthcare risk assessments. This capability will enable the cohort companies to collaborate with their communities of digital health leaders to build effective security programs that effectively manage cybersecurity risk.

Censinet will provide all 30 startup companies in the 2021 cohort with free access to its Cybersecurity Risk Accelerator Program. This educational initiative includes best practices, policies, procedures, and controls for managing risk, along with complimentary access to Censinet RiskOps™, a cloud-based platform that integrates cybersecurity and enterprise risk management with operations for healthcare.

“The goal of MassChallenge HealthTech is to support our cohort of digital health startups as they develop and bring to market the world’s most innovative solutions for healthcare transformation,” said Devon Sherman, SVP of MassChallenge HealthTech. “Our partnership with Censinet accelerates the 2021 HealthTech innovators' understanding of and adherence to security regulations, all while streamlining the risk assessment process as they bring their products to market.”

Startups and industry partners interested in learning more about the Censinet Cybersecurity Risk Accelerator Program can learn more at censinet.com/accelerator-program. For more information on how healthcare organizations can reduce and avoid the impact of risk, please visit: censinet.com/RiskOps or watch the on-demand webinar with Ed Gaudet and Karl West, former Intermountain Healthcare CISO, as they discuss RiskOps: censinet.com/RiskOps-webinar.

About Censinet

Censinet, based in Boston, MA, enables healthcare organizations to take the risk out of their business with Censinet RiskOps™, the first and only cloud-based exchange that integrates and consolidates enterprise risk management and operations capabilities across critical clinical and business areas. Censinet transforms healthcare risk by increasing productivity and operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to care delivery, data privacy, and patient safety. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.

About MassChallenge

MassChallenge is the global network for innovators. Headquartered in the United States with seven locations worldwide, MassChallenge equips bold entrepreneurs to disrupt the status quo and to create meaningful change. Since launching in 2009, more than 2,400 MassChallenge alumni have raised more than $6.2B in funding, generated more than $3B in revenue, and created more than 157,000 total jobs. Learn more about MassChallenge at masschallenge.org.