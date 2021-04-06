NeuPath Health to Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NeuPath Health Inc. (TSXV:NPTH) (“NeuPath” or the “Company”), Canada’s largest provider of chronic pain management services, today announced Grant Connelly, CEO, will be presenting at the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference.

Date: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Format: 30-minute live virtual presentation, including Q&A

About the Conference

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

Investor Relations Update

NeuPath is pleased to announce that it has engaged Bristol Capital Ltd. (“Bristol”) to provide investor relations services to the Company. Services to be provided by Bristol will include, among other things, assisting the Company in the preparation of investor materials and news releases, as well as introducing the Company to Bristol’s network of professional investors. Bristol’s engagement will extend for a period of 12 months commencing on April 15, 2021 and renewing automatically for successive 12-month terms, unless earlier terminated by the parties. Bristol will be paid a fee that will range from $7,000 to $14,000 per month depending on the level of services provided. In addition, the Company has agreed to issue to Bristol options to purchase up to 150,000 common shares of the Company, exercisable at $0.70 per share or such greater price as may be required under the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, expiring 36 months after issuance and vesting quarterly.

Bristol is an investor relations and capital markets advisory firm servicing Canadian and US microcap and small cap companies across international markets.

The Company and Bristol act at arm’s length and Bristol has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The fee paid by the Company to Bristol is for services only.

About NeuPath

NeuPath is a vertically integrated health care provider utilizing research, data-driven insights, technology, and interdisciplinary care to help restore function for patients impacted by chronic pain, spinal injuries, sport-related injuries, and concussions. With equity ownership in fifteen clinics in Ontario and Alberta, NeuPath is building out a national network to better serve patients across Canada. NeuPath is focused on transforming the hope of a better life into the reality of a life more fully lived.

