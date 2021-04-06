SodaStream Teams Up With PangeaSeed Foundation to Raise Awareness for Ocean Life Conservation to Celebrate Earth Month

WESTCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plastic waste can have a lasting impact, in fact, it is predicted that we will have more plastic than sea life in the ocean by 20501. SodaStream, the leading sparkling water maker, is on a mission to reduce single-use plastic waste. To kick off Earth Month, SodaStream is partnering with PangeaSeed Foundation, an ocean conservation non-profit, to create three limited-edition SodaStream “Art for Action” bottles that will help consumers actively reduce their single-use plastic waste.

The bottles were designed by sustainably-minded artists: Hannah Eddy from Reno, Megan Pelto from Portland and Ricardo Gonzalez from Brooklyn. The artists were inspired by their mutual love of the planet stemming from different aspects of their lives. “The illustration I created for the campaign was inspired by our connection with nature and how everything works together,” noted Eddy. “When we realize our connection to each other and the planet, we can begin to realize the important role we each have to help be part of a solution towards positive change.” A donation will be made with each bottle sold that will give back to PangeaSeed Foundation’s environmental education and awareness efforts.

“We are constantly looking for alternatives to creating single-use plastic waste,” said Shiri Hellman, Vice President of Marketing at SodaStream USA. “We are so thrilled to be partnering with PangeaSeed Foundation and help them in their honorable efforts to empower individuals and communities to create meaningful environmental change as well as educate consumers to think twice before choosing single-use plastics.”

To learn more about SodaStream visit sodastream.com. To learn more about PangeaSeed Foundation visit pangeaseed.org.

1 Source: World Economic Forum

About SodaStream

SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world's leading sparkling water brand by volume. SodaStream enables consumers to enjoy endless good bubbles at home, without hassle, and help save the planet. SodaStream bubbles are better for the consumer - healthy, easy to make, light to carry - helping consumers replace thousands of single-use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. To learn more about SodaStream visit www.SodaStream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About PangeaSeed Foundation

PangeaSeed Foundation is a globally engaged nonprofit organization acting at the intersection of culture and environmentalism to further the conservation of our oceans.

Their mission is to empower individuals and communities to create meaningful environmental change for the oceans by raising public awareness of critical environmental issues through SCIENCE, EDUCATION, and ARTIVISM (S.E.A.).

Through their groundbreaking Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans public art program, PangeaSeed Foundation has created over 400 educational, ocean advocacy murals in 17 countries, bringing the ocean into streets across the globe.