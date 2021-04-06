Origin Materials and AECI Much Asphalt to Develop Low-Carbon Asphalt

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. & CAPE TOWN, South Africa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin Materials”), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company, and AECI Much Asphalt, the largest commercial asphalt producer in southern Africa, today announced a partnership to develop novel, low-carbon asphalt built on the Origin Materials carbon-negative technology platform.

The partnership expands an existing joint development program to launch a new technical program focused on the development and use of sustainable low-carbon asphalt world-wide.

AECI Much Asphalt is an AECI Group company and AECI is a strategic investor in Origin Materials. The partnership with Origin Materials reflects the commitment of AECI Much Asphalt and its parent company to deliver innovative environmental solutions. AECI Much Asphalt intends to leverage Origin Materials’ technology to create economic growth and increase the sustainability of its products. The collaboration is expected to create substantial value in the developing African market, where AECI Much Asphalt is currently active.

The collaboration leverages the leadership position of AECI Much Asphalt as a specialty product and services company, which provides value-adding solutions to customers through science and technology, as well as Origin Materials’ patented, disruptive, carbon-negative technology.

Origin Materials believes its technology platform, which turns inexpensive, sustainable wood residues into carbon-negative materials, will help to revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market.

In addition, Origin Materials’ technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely de-coupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues.

“AECI Much Asphalt and Origin Materials are both committed to innovative, sustainable solutions for bringing the globe to net zero as quickly as possible,” said Origin Materials co-CEO Rich Riley. “With AECI Much Asphalt’s leadership position in asphalt and extensive reach as a supplier to the African continent, we expect that this partnership can result in a significant reduction in carbon emissions and will play a key role in Origin Materials’ mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials.”

“AECI has formalised its strategy to 2025, which has sustainability at its core,” said Dean Mulqueeny, AECI Group Executive and Chairman of AECI Much Asphalt. “Roll-out of the strategy includes our commitments and targets in terms of carbon intensity reductions. The partnership with Origin Materials is totally aligned with this and exemplifies our brand promise of enabling ‘a better world’ through our products and services.”

About Origin Materials

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin Materials’ mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Over the past 10 years, Origin Materials has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials’ patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact have been validated by trusted third parties and are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors. Origin Materials’ first plant is expected to be operational in 2022 with a second, full-scale commercial plant expected to be operational by 2025 and plans for additional expansion over the next decade.

On February 17, 2021, Origin Materials and Artius Acquisition Inc. (“Artius”) (Nasdaq: AACQU, AACQ), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in Origin Materials becoming a public company. Upon closing of the transaction, expected in the second quarter of 2021, the combined company will be named Origin Materials and remain listed on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “ORGN.” The transaction is expected to fully fund Origin Materials until EBITDA positive, and allows Origin Materials to scale and commence commercial production to meet signed customer offtake and capacity reservations of ~$1 billion across a diverse range of industries.

For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

About AECI Much Asphalt

AECI Much Asphalt is southern Africa’s leading manufacturer and supplier of hot and cold mix asphalt products, and a manufacturer, supplier and applicator of bituminous road binders, emulsions, primes, pre-coats and modified binders. The product offering, from hot asphalt through to fog-spray, covers the entire road surfacing product spectrum. Products are used in, inter alia, the construction and maintenance of all types of roads, airport runways, parking facilities, harbour quays, dam linings and racing tracks. Applications range from industrial and commercial surfacing requirements to small domestic asphalt projects. Whilst AECI Much Asphalt is not a construction company, its major customers are construction companies contracted by the likes of the South African National Roads Agency, the Airports Company of South Africa, municipalities, national and provincial departments of transport and the private sector to construct or maintain, inter alia, roads and runways.

The company has long-term relationships with most major construction companies in South Africa as well as with SMMEs that undertake smaller-scale road surfacing and maintenance projects.

AECI Much Asphalt has a strong brand and reputation as a leader in its field. It has seventeen static asphalt plants, four mobile asphalt plants, three static emulsion/modified binder facilities across South Africa as well as a bitumen convertor. Through its subsidiary AECI SprayPave, the company utilises technology unique to the African continent in the form of a multistage converter which converts bitumen from one grade to another. It also has one static asphalt plant in Namibia. AECI Much Asphalt’s geographic reach enables countrywide participation in road spend. It employs more than 500 people and its production capacity represents over 50% of South Africa’s installed asphalt capacity. www.muchasphalt.com

For more information, visit www.aeciworld.com

