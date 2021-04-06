Lead Edge Capital Partners with SafeSend to Accelerate Workflow Automation Technology for the Tax and Accounting Profession

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SafeSend, a market-leading provider of e-sign and workflow automation technology for certified public accountants (CPAs) and tax preparers, today announced a partnership with Lead Edge Capital, a growth-stage investment firm based in New York and Santa Barbara, to accelerate the growth of the SafeSend Suite.

“We are excited to partner with Lead Edge Capital. Their proven track record supporting high-growth technology businesses and their vast network of resources and domain experts will help guide us through our next stage of growth,” stated Steve Dusablon, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “The partnership with Lead Edge paves the way for accelerated investment in the SafeSend Suite and progress towards our vision of streamlining and automating every client touchpoint across the tax preparation engagement lifecycle.”

Andrew Hatfield, Founder and Chief Growth Officer, added: “It was clear from the beginning that the team at Lead Edge Capital shares the same passion as we do for technology innovation and solving real-world problems for our customers. We couldn’t be more thrilled about this partnership and the road ahead.”

SafeSend Returns, SafeSend’s award-winning flagship offering, enables complete digitization of the “last mile” of professional tax preparation, displacing archaic, labor-intensive methods with digital assembly, secure delivery, and integrated e-sign of completed tax returns. CPA firms and tax preparers benefit from automated, centralized, and standardized workflows, and the firm’s clients benefit from an intuitive, secure, and engaging online experience.

“The SafeSend Suite is redefining how tax and accounting professionals work, and how they interact with and serve their clients,” adds Nimay Mehta, General Partner at Lead Edge Capital, who will join SafeSend’s Board of Directors. “As we evaluated the overall shift of the profession to cloud based solutions, the increase in work-from-anywhere trends, and the rapid digitization of professional tax return preparation collaboration tools and processes, we saw a great opportunity to invest in a high growth organization with a unique solution loved by its customers.”

Lead Edge Capital will partner with the highly experienced SafeSend Leadership team, including Dusablon, Hatfield, Scott Fleszar, Chief Executive Officer and Rahul Chandran, Chief Technology Officer. Together, they will continue driving further product innovation, expanding sales and marketing efforts, and pursuing attractive partnerships. In conjunction with the investment, LEC General Partner, Brian Neider, and LEC Operating Partner, Ron Gill, will also join SafeSend’s Board of Directors.

“The leadership team at SafeSend has developed a mission-critical automation tool that increases firm workflow efficiency, elevates client service, and mitigates cybersecurity risks, all while driving down firm operating costs,” added Neider. “We are excited to back such an experienced management team and work with them to continue forward their trend of innovation.”

D.A. Davidson & Co. acted as the financial advisor and Rutan & Tucker, LLP acted as the legal advisor to SafeSend regarding the transaction. Goodwin Procter, LLP served as a legal advisor to Lead Edge Capital.

About Lead Edge

Lead Edge Capital is a growth-stage investment firm with over $3 billion of capital raised since inception, and portfolio companies across the internet, software, consumer, and tech-enabled services sectors – including Alibaba Group, Asana, Bazaarvoice, Benchling, Duo Security, Signal Sciences, Spotify, Toast, and TransferWise. Lead Edge Capital offers its entrepreneurs flexible capital and extensive domain expertise via its robust Limited Partner Network, a global advisory group of leading executives, entrepreneurs, and dealmakers who have built and run some of the world’s most successful companies. Lead Edge Capital leverages its LPs to connect companies with the customers, partners, talent, and advisors needed to accelerate success. Lead Edge Capital was founded in 2009 and has offices in New York City and Southern California.

About SafeSend

SafeSend’s mission is to automate the tax and accounting profession with innovative, emerging technologies that help practitioners work more efficiently and serve their clients better. Progressive CPA firms and tax professionals rely on our unique and robust solutions to make their lives easier and their work more enjoyable.

SafeSend offers several foundational technology solutions for the tax and accounting profession. Our flagship offering, SafeSend Returns® is a multi-year winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award and has redefined the way accounting firms digitally assemble, securely deliver, and quickly capture e-signatures from clients for completed tax return packages. Additional tools we offer include, TicTie Calculate®, an Adobe® Acrobat® plug-in for accounting professionals, and SafeSend Exchange™, the secure, bi-directional file exchange system. Visit safesend.com to learn more about our digital solutions.