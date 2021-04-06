University of Virginia Partners with InStride to Help Workers Upskill and Finish Their Degrees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The past year challenged workers to learn new skills, try new roles, and adapt to a rapidly changing workplace, putting education and development back at the forefront of employer agendas.

A new partnership between the University of Virginia and InStride gives working adults access to career-accelerating, online programs from one of the nation’s leading public universities.

Through the partnership, UVA’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies (UVA SCPS) will offer its online bachelor’s degree completion and professional certificate programs to workers in InStride’s network of corporate partners.

“Employer education programs increase access and affordability to higher education for tens of millions of Americans, and this partnership aligns with our public mission of creating opportunities for working adults and building a more diverse workforce,” said UVA SCPS Dean Alex Hernandez.

UVA is regularly listed as one of the best values in higher education based on its affordability and high-quality programs, and it holds the number two spot in Money Magazine’s 2020 Best Value Public University rankings. Students in UVA SCPS’s degree completion program – working adults who return to finish their bachelor’s degrees – graduate at rates over twice the national average compared to part-time students at other four-year public institutions.

Given the impact of the pandemic, a tremendous increase in the equity gap has left many underserved students without access to education, due to job function, extended furloughs or financial constraints. Providing quality workforce education opportunities can help corporations better address their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

“We feel incredibly fortunate to embark on this partnership with an institution with the prestige and reputation of the University of Virginia,” said Vivek Sharma, CEO of InStride. “UVA’s commitment to the working adult student makes them an excellent addition to InStride’s growing academic network and an exciting new provider for InStride’s corporate partners looking to meet in-demand skills and future workforce needs.”

Beyond digital skills, the school’s programs are also designed to develop the human skills employees need for long-term success, such as communication, resilience, emotional intelligence, and ethics.

“Students finish our programs primed for collaboration and upskilling,” Hernandez said.

As a public benefit company, InStride drives business and social impact forward through workforce education. InStride partners with industry-leading companies such as Aramark, Carvana, Labcorp, and Prime Communications to offer their employees the life-changing benefits of a college education, through a network of top-tier universities. As a result, InStride’s corporate partners have enrolled more than 34,000 employee-learners in higher education, helping them avoid more than $300 million in student debt.

About University of Virginia’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies

The University of Virginia School of Continuing and Professional Studies helps working adults finish their degrees and advance their careers. UVA SCPS offers a variety of online and in-person programs including bachelor’s degree completion programs, professional certificates, a master’s in public safety, and other career accelerators. There are many paths to a great education and UVA SCPS brings high-quality, accessible, and affordable education to working adults across the country. Follow UVA SCPS on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About InStride

As the premier global provider of strategic enterprise education™ programs, InStride enables employers to provide career-boosting degrees and credentials to their employees, through leading global academic institutions across the U.S., Mexico, Europe and Australia. InStride helps organizations achieve transformative business and social impact by unlocking the power of education, through advanced technology-enabled experiences for learners and corporate partners alike. Given its focus on generating social impact, InStride received Fortune’s Impact 20 and Inc.'s Best in Business awards in 2020. For more information, please visit www.instride.com or follow InStride on Twitter and LinkedIn.