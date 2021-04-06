NETSCOUT to Support Enterprises in Their Digital Transformation Journey

WESTFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of service assurance, networking, and business analytics, today announced a collaboration with Dell Technologies OEM Solutions to deliver solutions designed for medium-to-large-sized enterprises looking for agile, cost-efficient solutions to address their data center and digital transformation needs.

“We share Dell Technologies’ expertise to bring enterprise customers the I.T. solutions they need to advance their infrastructures and transform their businesses in a hyper-digital world,” stated Michael Szabados, chief operating officer, NETSCOUT. “We provide the visibility required for an exceptional customer experience and the agility to deploy new infrastructures and execute other DX initiatives.”

To initiate the collaboration efforts, NETSCOUT certified Dell Technologies’ OEM PowerEdge servers and PowerSwitch switches to work seamlessly with its nGenius Packet Flow Operating System (PFOS) and InfiniStreamNG (ISNG) software. NETSCOUT will also provide customers and channel partners with a three-year warranty and maintenance agreement for the bundled PFOS solution, which will be sold through a single SKU for easy ordering. The two companies will initially work together to sell these solutions in the U.S. to accommodate organizations that have standardized on Dell Technologies platforms in their data centers and offer new customers a simple, reliable, cost-efficient solution. Plans are in place to extend the solutions offered and expand into international markets soon.

“Customers need expanded capabilities, resources, and choices to transform their businesses for the data era,” said John Green, Dell Technologies Vice President, OEM Solutions - Global Sales Engineering. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with NETSCOUT on cutting-edge integrated solutions that support the complex needs of our enterprise customers.”

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) helps assure digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Our approach transforms the way organizations plan, deliver, integrate, test, and deploy services and applications. Our nGenius™ service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. Arbor Smart DDoS Protection by NETSCOUT products help protect against attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers, or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT’s performance and security solutions powered by service intelligence can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

