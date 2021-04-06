Punchh Partners with Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream to Power Mobile Loyalty App

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Punchh, the leader in customer loyalty, offers and engagement solutions for physical retailers, today announced a partnership with dual brand Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlors and Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen, the leading Midwest pizza franchises famous for their unique offerings, quality products, innovative R&D, philanthropic initiatives, and family atmosphere. Punchh was selected to power customer engagement and loyalty for the brands through a data-driven mobile app that will serve guests in nearly 60 locations.

“Punchh is proud to partner with Happy Joe’s and Tony Sacco’s to develop its first-ever mobile loyalty app,” said Shyam Rao, Co-founder and CEO of Punchh. “In an industry as competitive as the restaurant space, all operators need an edge to differentiate themselves and succeed in today’s digital environment. By providing Happy Joe’s and Tony Sacco’s with an AI-driven solution, we can equip them with the actionable data insights needed to enhance the customer experience and ultimately drive sales. We look forward to supporting and strengthening Happy Joe’s and Tony Sacco’s connection with their guests and are confident in the groundwork we are laying for success for current and new franchisees in the near future.”

Happy Joe’s and Tony Sacco’s mobile loyalty app is the first of its kind for the brands in their nearly 50-year history and features Punchh’s premium loyalty, offers, and rewards capabilities to provide a unified platform for guests to earn and redeem rewards through personalized offers and exclusive discounts. Coupled with SpeedLine and Toast’s delivery and online ordering solutions, the app furthers Happy Joe’s and Tony Sacco’s mission of delivering a seamless customer experience that creates “happy guests.” Happy Joe’s and Tony Sacco’s will leverage Punchh to strengthen their customer relationships even further and provide the same, memorable experiences guests expect – with greater convenience and at scale.

“Driving happiness for our guests is at the core of our Happy Joe’s and Tony Sacco’s DNA,” said Tom Sacco, Chief Happiness Officer, CEO, and President at Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlors and Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen. “With our new loyalty app, Punchh gives us the tools needed to foster meaningful customer relationships and deliver on our promise of great food and great experiences for the whole family. We are now able to recognize and cater to the nuanced ordering patterns of our guests and utilize those behaviors to deliver hyper-personalized offers, enhancing the customer experience, and ultimately maximizing each sales opportunity.”

Punchh powers AI-driven loyalty programs for over 200 global enterprise brands across the world. Its industry-leading solutions enable physical retailers to optimize 1:1, omnichannel customer engagements and drive sales system-wide.

About Punchh

Punchh is the leading loyalty, offers, and engagement platform for restaurants, groceries, retailers, and convenience stores. For over a decade, Punchh has helped the world’s favorite brands create data-driven, modern loyalty experiences that empower physical retailers to turn anonymous buyers into brand superfans. Punchh solutions build meaningful relationships and dramatically increase customer lifetime value through AI-driven, one-to-one marketing campaigns and offers. Over 200 global enterprises in 20 countries, including Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM), Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN), TGI Friday’s, and Casey’s (NASDAQ: CASY), rely on Punchh to drive revenue through cutting-edge customer loyalty programs. Punchh is based in Silicon Valley with offices in Texas, Canada, India, and Singapore.

About Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlors

Happy Joe’s best-selling pizzas have created an almost cult-like following, with pizzas shipped around the US daily to Happy Joe’s fans. The menu also offers oven baked pastas themed with Happy Joe’s most popular pizza recipes, or a Create Your Own version, as well as chicken wings, sandwiches, salads, hand-dipped ice cream, dessert pizzas, and a successful, growing breakfast line that is very popular with guests and businesses.

The Happy Joe’s business model offers full-size locations, which include a Family Fun Center filled with profitable games of skill for kids to play and earn tickets for prizes, as well as DELCO (Delivery, Carry-Out Only) and Express units. For more information about Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlors, and our COVID-19 franchising opportunities please contact the Happy Joe’s Support Center at: 563-332-8811 or Email: tomsacco@drhnow.com.

www.happyjoes.com

www.tonysaccos.com