Wind River Partners with Intel Select Solution Program

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced that Wind River Studio is now included as part of the Intel® Select Solutions for Virtual Radio Access Network (vRAN). Studio is the industry’s first cloud-native platform for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of intelligent systems where security, safety, and reliability are required. This solution was leveraged by Verizon to accomplish the world’s first fully virtualized 5G data session.

5G is fueling a rapid transition to virtualization and cloud-native technologies, and many operators are embracing a shift to a virtualized RAN for greater agility. In fact, according to a recent survey by Heavy Reading, 29% of communications service providers expect to be fully deployed in vRAN in less than three years, on what has typically been a ten-year life cycle.*

Intel Select Solutions are predefined, workload-optimized solutions designed to minimize the challenges of infrastructure evaluation and deployment. Solutions are validated by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)/original design manufacturers (ODMs), certified by independent software vendors (ISVs), and verified by Intel. The solutions are developed in extensive collaboration with hardware, software, and operating system vendor partners and delivered through the world’s leading data center and service providers. Every Intel Select Solution includes a tailored combination of Intel technologies to deliver predictable, trusted, and compelling performance. The new solution blueprint for vRAN combines Wind River Studio with:

The latest 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors that are optimized for network workloads

Intel vRAN Dedicated Accelerator ACC100

Intel Ethernet 800 Series Network Adapters

“Telecommunications carriers are driving the momentum and actualizing the businesses that will grow 5G and the intelligent edge. Operators will be investing nearly $900 billion in their networks in 5G technology over the next five years,”** said Cyra Richardson, chief product officer at Wind River. “We look forward to delivering high-reliability, ultra-low-latency, and highly efficient solutions pre-validated on Intel technology to help service providers deploy and manage their next-generation networks and maximize their total value of ownership.”

The Intel Select Solutions for vRAN include a comprehensive, workload-optimized software and firmware stack based on Studio, which is architected to deliver high availability operational control through a single pane of glass to accelerate transformative business outcomes for service providers delivering intelligent edge applications. Studio capabilities include an integrated cloud platform unifying infrastructure, orchestration, and analytics so operators can deploy and manage their intelligent 5G edge networks globally.

Intel subjects the reference architectures to rigorous regression testing in a lab environment to ensure high reliability in the overall solution. Intel validates the entire hardware and software solution stack defined in the reference architectures, eliminating the complexity typically associated with supporting multi-vendor solutions.

To learn more about the Intel Select Solutions for vRAN featuring Wind River Studio, visit:

www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/products/docs/select-solutions/vran-on-wind-river-studio-solution-brief.html. More information about Wind River Studio can be found at www.windriver.com/studio.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. The company’s technology has been powering the safest, most secure devices in the world since 1981 and is found in billions of products. Wind River offers a comprehensive portfolio, supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation of mission-critical intelligent systems that will increasingly demand greater compute and AI capabilities while delivering the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

*Heavy Reading, Survey Report: 5G Edge Cloud Infrastructure

**GSMA Intelligence

