Forma Automotive Will Implement QAD Adaptive ERP

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced that Forma Automotive will upgrade to the latest version of QAD Adaptive ERP and deploy it in the QAD Cloud. Forma is also implementing QAD Automation Solutions to automate inventory transactions.

San Antonio, Texas-based Forma Automotive belongs to the Santana Group of companies. It has been a QAD customer since 2015 and leverages QAD ERP solutions at automotive manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico. Forma is the first Hispanic, woman-owned direct tier I supplier to Toyota and was launched in 2014 to provide fully assembled Tacoma truck beds at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas. Today, Forma specializes in outsourced manufacturing and quality solutions in addition to providing quality goods and services to Toyota.

Experiencing accelerated growth, Forma needed the ability to produce faster, more accurate forecasts for MRP while staying aligned with rapidly changing industry best practices to keep pace and position itself for further expansion in 2021. After a successful QAD implementation at Forma’s facility at Toyota’s new plant in Guanajuato, Mexico, Forma reviewed its systems to devise a strategy to handle its anticipated growth. As a result, Forma decided to move their ERP infrastructure to the cloud, taking advantage of the scalability, reliability and security provided by QAD.

“Forma’s new manufacturing project required the ability to manage a much more complex environment than that of our current production program,” said Forma General Manager Jose Peralta. “Everything from our total number of components, number of variations, our customers’ release strategy, our number of locations and the required production rate, grew exponentially in complexity. We turned to QAD and QAD Channel Partner Strategic Information Group for a solution and went through their discovery process. This led to their final proposal, which met our requirements and timing expectations.”

“This project happened because a longtime customer was happy with the QAD solution and with the years of support provided by QAD’s partner, Strategic Information Group,” said QAD Senior Vice President, North America Mike Brunnick. “This strong relationship combined with past project success gave Forma the confidence to move to the QAD Cloud. We believe that the cloud is a strategic decision, not just an implementation option. The long-term benefits of the cloud, allowing companies to scale quickly, providing improved uptime and overall security, make it a smart choice for manufacturing companies, especially global companies like Forma with facilities in more than one country.”

About QAD – Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 30 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions, including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), quality management system (QMS) and strategic sourcing and supplier management, to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Forma Automotive

Forma Automotive, a Santana Group company, is the first Hispanic, woman-owned direct tier I supplier to Toyota. Launched in 2014, Forma provides fully assembled Tacoma truck beds to Toyota Motor Manufacturing in San Antonio, Texas, and Guanajuato, Mexico. Today, Forma has expanded its services to include outsourced manufacturing and quality solutions to companies in the United States and Mexico. Committed to continuous improvement and innovation, Forma Automotive brings together the ideal combination of manufacturing experience, operational discipline, and human resources expertise to meet the needs of each customer, locally, nationally and internationally. For more information visit www.formaautomotive.com.

About Strategic Information Group

Strategic Information Group (SIG), headquartered in Cardiff-By-The-Sea, CA, helps companies achieve their corporate goals with the application of enterprise technology. We specialize in providing proven solutions for a full range of enterprise applications including QAD Adaptive ERP, CRM, and Quality Management. SIG works with start-ups, multinationals and market leaders to implement their systems on time and on budget, helping them maximize the value of their enterprise technology. www.strategic.com.

