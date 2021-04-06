Quantitative Scientific Solutions Joins DNA Storage Alliance

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantitative Scientific Solutions (“QS-2”), a leading provider of scientific and technical consulting and data analytics services, today announced that it has joined the DNA Data Storage Alliance to further the mission of creating and promoting a novel archival storage ecosystem based on DNA to meet the challenges posed by the explosive growth of digital data. QS-2’s experience and expertise in synthetic biology, computer science, and technology development will complement the Alliance and its members in advancing the use of DNA storage architectures to meet humanity’s data storage needs.

The global datasphere is growing exponentially and DNA data storage offers a novel paradigm that provides solutions to some of the data storage industry’s biggest challenges. DNA is a stable medium that is easily copied, has low power requirements for storage, and has an information density approximately six orders of magnitude greater than current commercially-available solutions. DNA-based information storage has been vetted by evolution over millennia and is eternally relevant, potentially eliminating requirements to constantly migrate to new generations of storage media. These attributes have led to the estimation that 30% of digital businesses will mandate DNA storage trials by 2024.

Established in October 2020, the DNA Data Storage Alliance aims to drive awareness and adoption of DNA data storage through use cases and the development of an industrial roadmap. As a member, QS-2 joins a diverse group of industry leaders, such as Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), that each contribute expertise on a unique aspect of synthetic biology and data storage and support the organization's mission by contributing to white papers, events, and technical discussions.

“A confluence of computational, business, and regulatory trends are driving institutions to store ever increasing amounts of data for longer and longer time periods. It will be necessary to enable storage solutions which can scale cost effectively beyond today’s technologies to meet this demand,” said Dr. Thomas Armel, QS-2 Founding Partner & Director of Technology. “DNA storage is a compelling solution that addresses these challenges, and we look forward to working closely with other DNA Storage Alliance Members to achieve the long-term potential of this technology.”

About Quantitative Scientific Solutions

QS-2 is a scientific and technical consulting and analytics company that provides creative solutions to help today’s organizations solve tomorrow’s most important problems. Founded in 2013 by leading technologists, QS-2 leverages deep subject matter expertise to translate cutting-edge research into real-world solutions for its partners. QS-2 is passionate about identifying the most promising directions for investment and innovation and works side-by-side with clients to achieve their vision. For additional information about the company, please visit www.QS-2.com.