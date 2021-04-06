Tetra Tech Wins $49 Million USACE Environmental Services Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Louisville District awarded the Company a $49 million, multiple-award, architecture and engineering services contract to support facilities throughout the United States.

Under this five-year contract, Tetra Tech will provide environmental services for the protection and restoration of the natural environment, including designs, studies, surveys, and application of sustainable and innovative technologies. Tetra Tech’s scientists and engineers will leverage high-end technology and advanced analytics to address priority issues such as emerging contaminants, including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

“USACE has been a valued client for more than 40 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science® approach to support USACE’s environmental management initiatives.”

