Fluor Team Awarded Portsmouth Decontamination and Decommissioning Contract Extension by U.S. Department of Energy

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has exercised its option to extend the current decontamination and decommissioning work at the former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (GDP) in Piketon, Ohio. The reimbursable contract is executed by Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC, a Fluor-led partnership, together with BWX Technologies, Inc., and Jacobs. The extension includes an additional 12 months with two additional 6-month options and is valued at up to $690 million including options.

The scope of the project includes the continued deactivation, demolition and disposal of selected site facilities, process equipment, related process buildings, and other ancillary facilities as well as continuing environmental remediation, uranium stewardship and community outreach programs.

“In partnership with the DOE, the Fluor team has done a tremendous job at delivering on the important decontamination and decommissioning work that is well under way at Portsmouth,” said Tom D’Agostino, president of Fluor’s Mission Solutions business. “We have been working at Portsmouth for 10 years and this extension provides a continuity of service crucial for the site and the DOE as the project moves into the next phase of demolition and waste placement. We look forward to maintaining our momentum and working collaboratively with the DOE and the community.”

The DOE Portsmouth site is a 3,700-acre federal reservation located in southern Ohio. It was built in the early 1950s by the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission as part of the nation’s nuclear weapons complex producing enriched uranium from 1954 until 2001.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.7 billion in 2020 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.