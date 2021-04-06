Woodforest National Bank Chooses Exabeam to Help Protect its Vast Nationwide Business

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exabeam, the security analytics and automation company, today announced that Woodforest National Bank selected the Exabeam Security Management Platform (SMP) in the cloud as the foundation for its security information and event management (SIEM) system. Woodforest National Bank is privately held and one of Walmart’s largest retail partners with more than 765 branches in 17 different states, and also partners with Kroger grocery stores and Sam’s Clubs. To learn more about how Woodforest National Bank mitigates breaches using Exabeam, read the case study.

“After reviewing the market and a number of providers, we chose Exabeam to champion our vision of maximizing what the cloud offers as it relates to our security program,” said Woodforest National Bank’s Chief Information Security Officer, Marc Crudgington. “A cloud-first approach gives our security teams efficiencies versus operational management tasks. We can now focus on strategic security initiatives that continue to mature our enterprise’s cybersecurity program.”

“The moment that originally won our team over was when Exabeam quickly caught the events of penetration testers that our existing, legacy SIEM failed to pick up on,” continued Crudgington.

Before Exabeam, and like many organizations, Woodforest National Bank’s former SIEM solution lacked automation. One of the biggest considerations when selecting Exabeam as a security partner was the company’s advanced technology that incorporates security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) with behavioral analytics. The bank wanted a faster way to close the time gap between detecting and responding to possible threats.

“We protect large volumes of sensitive customer data in accordance with the financial service industry’s strict regulatory framework. We knew we needed an intelligent solution, not just another log aggregator or endpoint tool that throws redundant alerts at us all day long,” added Crudgington. “The Exabeam SMP relieves us from alert fatigue with behavioral analytics that enables us to drill down and perform fast investigations on the events that actually matter.”

Since transitioning to the Exabeam SMP, Woodforest National Bank has reported several key benefits including increased visibility into anomalous behavior, as well as repeatability and efficiency, which affords the network security team more time for other important tasks. Additionally, the team now has a more strategic, proactive and prescriptive security plan in place. Other welcome outcomes have been enhanced incident response times and greater threat hunting capabilities.

“The Woodforest National Bank security team has a tremendous responsibility to safeguard data across millions of financial customer accounts,” said Ralph Pisani, president at Exabeam. “We are honored to provide the automation, user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) technology and SaaS solutions needed to help this exemplary group of financial industry security professionals continue to strengthen and mature their security defense systems.”

Woodforest National Bank uses Exabeam Advanced Analytics and Exabeam Data Lake solutions and more recently added Exabeam Cloud Connectors, SaaS Cloud Analytics, SaaS Cloud Entity Analytics and SaaS Cloud Case Manager to its security arsenal.

To learn more about other Exabeam customer success stories, please visit the Exabeam Resource Library.

About Woodforest National Bank

Founded in 1980, Woodforest National Bank operates more than 765 branches across 17 U.S. states. The bank serves well over a million customers, and is also Walmart’s largest retail partner.

About Exabeam

Exabeam helps security teams outsmart the odds by adding intelligence to their existing security tools – including SIEMs, XDRs, cloud data lakes, and hundreds of other business and security products. Out-of-the-box use case coverage repeatedly delivers successful outcomes. Behavioral analytics allows security teams to detect compromised and malicious users that were previously difficult, or impossible, to find. Automation helps overcome staff shortages by minimizing false positives and dramatically reducing the time it takes to detect, triage, investigate and respond. For more information, visit https://www.exabeam.com.

Exabeam, the Exabeam logo, Threat Hunter, Smart Timelines and Security Management Platform are service marks, trademarks or registered marks of Exabeam, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2021 Exabeam, Inc. All rights reserved.