The Clorox Company Named Official Partner of the Knicks, Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. & Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. announced today a multi-year marketing partnership with The Clorox Company, naming one of the global leaders in public health and disinfection the Official Cleaning & Disinfection Products Partner of the Knicks, Rangers and Madison Square Garden Arena. As part of the marketing partnership, Clorox will receive significant brand integration including courtside and baseline LED signage at Knicks games and dasherboard signage at Rangers games. Through this collaboration, Clorox will provide disinfecting products, including Clorox® Total 360® System electrostatic sprayers, as Madison Square Garden continues to provide the cleanest and safest environment for its guests.

“ Clorox is an iconic brand whose products do an incredible job at helping create cleaner and healthier environments, including at Madison Square Garden, and we couldn’t be happier to be starting a partnership with this renowned company,” said Ron Skotarczak, executive vice president, marketing partnerships, MSG Entertainment. “ We look forward to working with Clorox on great initiatives and programs both inside The Garden and in the community.”

“ Clorox is proud to be teaming up with this world-class venue and some of the most loved professional sports teams to help create a safer space for players, staff and fans,” said Heath Rigsby, vice president of Out-of-Home at The Clorox Company. “ Along with other safety measures, cleaning and disinfecting play an important role in helping to create safer spaces and instilling confidence in people as they return to sporting events.”

Clorox will come on board as the Presenting Partner of the Knicks’ Sweetwater Clifton ‘City Spirit’ Award, which recognizes local heroes who have made a significant impact on their communities. This award is named in honor of the late Knicks great Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton and has been a hallmark of the Knicks’ community efforts since 2004. Clorox and the Knicks will work together to grow the program and help support minority business owners throughout New York City’s five boroughs via business grants.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian, and has announced plans to build a second MSG Sphere in London, pending necessary approvals. In addition, the Company features the original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2019 sales of $6.2 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags, wraps and containers; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality™ and NeoCell® dietary supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. Nearly 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on CR Magazine's 2019 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index and the 2019 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $12 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.